PHX Vs LAL Dream11: Suns Vs Lakers Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks And Team News

The Phoenix Suns (PHX) will be facing the Los Angeles Lakers (LAL) for their upcoming NBA playoffs Round 1 Game 5. The game is scheduled on Tuesday, June 1, 10:00 PM EST (Wednesday, June 2, 7:30 AM IST) at the Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, Arizona. Here is a look at the PHX vs LAL Dream11 prediction and PHX vs LAL Dream11 team.

PHX vs LAL preview

The Los Angeles Lakers might be in more trouble than they would have liked. Anthony Davis, who was questionable with his knee injury during Game 4, might not play Game 5 due to his groin strain. Davis tried for a lay-up in the first half, only to end up falling and clutching his leg on the ground. He left at half-time and did not return.

The Suns leveled the series 2-2 with their 100-92 win. "You know, he's one of the best players in the world, so you have to adjust," Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said. "And I thought we gave great effort trying to overcome that loss, but it certainly wasn't enough".

LeBron James scored 25 points and 12 rebounds. Without Davis, that seemed of no help to the losing defending champions. "For me, it's putting our team in position to be successful," James said. "It starts with my approach, my accountability, trickles down to everybody else. So, you know, these shoulders are built for a reason. If it takes for me to put some more on top of it, then so be it. Win, lose or draw, I'm ready for the challenge".

While Davis might be dealing with a new injury, Paul has been dealing with his own shoulder injury. "He said, ‘Coach, let me start, and if you don't think I'm looking like I normally do, then take me out and we'll have to go in a different direction,'" said head coach Monty Williams. "This is one of those situations that I had to trust the player".

Paul finished with 18 points and 9 assists. Devin Booker and Jae Crowder added 17 points each.

Injury report

Los Angeles Lakers

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – Day to day, knee

Anthony Davis – Day to day, groin

Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul – Day to day

PHX vs LAL Dream11 prediction in line-ups

LA Lakers – Dennis Schroder, Wesley Matthews, LeBron James, Alex Caruso, Andre Drummond

Phoenix Suns – Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton

PHX vs LAL Dream11 team

PHX vs LAL Dream11 team top picks

LA Lakers – LeBron James, Dennis Schroder, Andre Drummond

Phoenix Suns – Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton

Note: The above PHX vs LAL Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The PHX vs LAL game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

