PHX Vs MIN Dream11 Predictions, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Minnesota Timberwolves will play their next match against Phoenix Suns in their upcoming 2019-20 NBA regular-season game. The match will be played at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix on Monday night (Tuesday 7:30 AM IST). Fans can also play the PHX vs MIN game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the PHX vs MIN Dream11 predictions, squad details and injury updates.

PHX vs MIN preview

Phoenix Suns are on the 8th position in the Western Conference. They have played 22 matches so far out of which, they have won 10 matches and lost 12 matches. They played their last match against the Houston Rockets team which their opponents won by a margin of 115-109. Their record in the last five matches they've played in this series is - L W L W L. They have to play well in the upcoming matches to gain confidence.

Minnesota Timberwolves are one place below Suns on the 9th position. They have played the same amount of games and have the same record. They played their last match against the Los Angeles Lakers team. In that match, MIN did not play well and the Los Angeles Lakers played well. They lost the match 125-142. A victory against Timberwolves will lift their confidence in the upcoming matches.

PHX vs MIN Dream11 Squads

PHX vs MIN Dream11 Squads Phoenix Suns

Aron Baynes, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jevon Carter, Cheick Diallo, Jared Harper, Ty Jerome, Cameron Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Frank Kaminsky, Jalen Lecque, Elie Okobo, Kelly Oubre Jr., Ricky Rubio, Dario Saric

PHX vs MIN Dream11 Squads Minnesota Timberwolves

Keita Bates-Diop, Jordan Bell, Robert Covington, Jarrett Culver, Gorgui Dieng, Treveon Graham, Jake Layman, Kelan Martin, Jordan McLaughlin, Jordan Murphy, Shabazz Napier, Jaylen Nowell, Josh Okogie, Naz Reid, Jeff Teague, Karl-Anthony Towns, Noah Vonleh, Tyrone Wallace, Andrew Wiggins, Lindell Wigginton

PHX vs MIN Dream11 team

Point-guards: Ricky Rubio

Shooting-guards: Jarrett Culver, Andrew Wiggins

Small-forwards: Kelly Oubre Jr

Power-forwards: Robert Covington, Dario Saric

Centre: Frank Kaminsky, Gorgui Dieng

PHX vs MIN Dream11 prediction

Phoenix will be favourites to win the match

Note – The PHX vs MIN Dream11 team prediction is our own and does not guarantee positive results in your game