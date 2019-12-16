PHX Vs POR Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Phoenix Suns will face Portland Trail Blazers at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix on Monday night, December 16 (Tuesday 7:30 AM IST). Trail Blazers will look to win the game and move ahead on the points table. Keep reading for the PHX vs POR Dream11 team predictions, top picks and a comprehensive match preview.

PHX vs POR preview

Suns, who play in the Western Conference Division, are currently lying in the eighth position on the points table. In the 25 matches played, Suns have won 11 games and faced defeats in 14 games. Suns last faced San Antonio Spurs and they lost the game 119-121. At present, Suns are on a two-game losing streak. Devin Booker, who is a shooting guard, has forearm injury and will not be able to play his next match.

PHX vs POR Dream11 squad

PHX vs POR Dream11 squad: Portland Trail Blazers

Kent Bazemore, Keljin Blevins, Moses Brown, Troy Caupain, Zach Collins, Pau Gasol, Mario Hezonja, Jaylen Hoard, Rodney Hood, Skal Labissiere, Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, London Perrantes, Anfernee Simons, Anthony Tolliver, Gary Trent Jr., Hassan Whiteside

PHX vs POR Dream11 squad: Phoenix Suns

Aron Baynes, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jevon Carter, Cheick Diallo, Jared Harper, Ty Jerome, Cameron Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Frank Kaminsky, Jalen Lecque, Elie Okobo, Kelly Oubre Jr., Ricky Rubio, Dario Saric

PHX vs POR Dream11 team

Point-guards: Ricky Rubio

Shooting-guards: CJ McCollum, Nassir Little, Cameron Johnson

Small-forwards: Mikal Bridges, Kent Bazemore

Power-forwards: Carmelo Anthony

Centre: Hassan Whiteside

PHX vs POR Dream11 prediction

Phoenix Suns will be the favourite to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.