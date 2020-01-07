PHX Vs SAC Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Phoenix Suns will be squaring off against Sacramento Kings in the 2019-20 regular NBA season. Both the teams will face each other at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning 7: 30 IST). You can play the PHX vs SAC game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the PHX vs SAC Dream11 prediction, squad details, player performances and injury updates.

PHX vs SAC Dream11 preview

Phoenix Suns occupy the 12th position in the Western Conference Division. They have played a total of 36 games. Out of which, they have won 14 games and lost 22 games. Their previous game was against Memphis Grizzlies. They lost the game by a 114-121 margin. Victory over Memphis will give Suns the chance to move up in the league standings.

Sacramento Kings are placed 13th in the Western Conference Division. Kings have played a total of 34 matches. Out of which, they have won 14 and lost 23 matches. In their previous game, they registered a 111-98 victory against Golden State Warriors.

PHX vs SAC Dream11 squad

PHX vs SAC Dream11 squad: Phoenix Suns

Aron Baynes, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jevon Carter, Cheick Diallo, Jared Harper, Ty Jerome, Cameron Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Frank Kaminsky, Jalen Lecque, Elie Okobo, Kelly Oubre Jr., Ricky Rubio, Dario Saric

PHX vs SAC Dream11 squad: Sacramento Kings

Trevor Ariza, Marvin Bagley III, Harrison Barnes, Nemanja Bjelica, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Dewayne Dedmon, Yogi Ferrell, De'Aaron Fox, Wenyen Gabriel, Harry Giles III, Kyle Guy, Buddy Hield, Richaun Holmes, Justin James, DaQuan Jeffries, Cory Joseph, Caleb Swanigan

PHX vs SAC Dream11 team

PHX vs SAC Dream11 prediction

The match will be a tough contest between both the sides

Note – The PHX vs SAC Dream11 team prediction is our own and does not guarantee positive results in your game.