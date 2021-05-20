Last Updated:

PLN Vs FAP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, African Basketball League Game Preview

PLN vs FAP Dream11: Petro De Luanda (PLN) and FAP Basketball (FAP) will collide in Thursday's upcoming game of the inaugural African basketball league season

Written By
Adil Khan
pln vs fap dream11

Image Source: Canva


Petro De Luanda (PLN) and FAP Basketball (FAP) will collide in the upcoming game of the inaugural African basketball league season on Thursday, May 20 at 2:00 PM local time (5:30 PM IST). The game will be played at the Kigali Arena in Rwanda, East Africa. Here is our PLN vs FAP Dream11 prediction, top picks and PLN vs FAP Dream11 team.

PLN vs FAP Dream11 game preview

Petro De Luanda are currently leading the African basketball league Group B standing. Childe Dundao and team defeated AS Police (84-66) earlier this week to earn two points. Meanwhile, FAP Basketball are at the third spot of the table with one point as they lost their last and opening game to AS Sale (87-84) on Wednesday.

Because of this, Petro De Luanda are slight fan favourites going into the clash but are expected to get a tough competition from FAP Basketball. PLN have huge expectations from top players Childe Dundao, Leonel Paulo and Jone Pedro, while FAP would want Marcus Thomas, Cedric Tsangue Kenfack and Matthew Hezekiah to shine.

READ | BIL vs BGS Dream11: Bilbao Basket Vs San Pablo Burgos Prediction, Team And Top Picks

PLN vs FAP Dream11 team: Rosters

Petro De Luanda: Jose Antonio, Olimpio Cipriano, Gerson Domingos, Childe Dundao, Ludgero Galiza, Aldemiro Joao, Vander Joaquim, Gerson Lukeny, Carlos Morais, Leonel Paulo, Joaquim Pedro, Jone Pedro, Ryan Richards, Antwan Scott

FAP Basketball: Ebaku Akumenzoh, Albert Patric Bapoo, Pierre Cedric Essome, Brice Eyaga Bidias, Abdoulaye Harouna, Matthew Hezekiah, Arnold Akola Kome, Cyrille Liale Keumoe, Yves-Louis Ngransou, Mohaman Nkene Tsaace, Aziz Nkene, Etienne Tametong Kalume, Marcus Thomas, Cedric Tsangue Kenfack

 

PLN vs FAP Top Picks

  • Petro De Luanda: Childe Dundao, Leonel Paulo, Jone Pedro
  • FAP Basketball: Marcus Thomas, Cedric Tsangue Kenfack, Matthew Hezekiah

PLN vs FAP Dream11 team

  • Point Guards: Marcus Thomas
  • Shooting Guards: Etienne Tametong Kalume, Childe Dundao
  • Small Forwards: Cedric Tsangue Kenfack
  • Power Forwards: Leonel Paulo, Matthew Hezekiah
  • Centres: Jone Pedro, Vander Joaquim

 

PLN vs FAP Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that Petro De Luanda will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above PLN vs FAP playing 11, PLN vs FAP Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The PLN vs FAP live and PLN vs FAP game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

READ | BOS vs WAS Dream11: Nuggets vs Knicks prediction, team and top picks

Image Source: Canva

READ | BB vs PW Dream11 prediction, top fantasy picks, Australian Basketball League 2021 preview
READ | PRT vs GNBC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, African Basketball League game preview
First Published:
COMMENT