Court Less Taken: Basketball In India In Pursuit To Find Its Own Victor Wembanyama

In its almost 150 years of history, Basketball has become one of the most prominent sports in the world. The concept of the game is not intricate, you take the ball and you aim for the hoop. That's it! The nature of the game has engrossed the Indians, so much so that a school may not have a cricketing pitch but it will definitely have a Basketball alley. Agree? So when the game is so much prevalent, has international stalwarts to follow such as Michael Jordan and Lebron James, the question that emerges is why it is not in a parallel space with cricket or football in India. The answer may not be a concrete one, but developments are on the way that may change the lookout of the game forever in India.

3 things you need to know:

Basketball is a popular yet less pursued sport in India among the youngsters

Indian sports enthusiasts have a spectacular craze about NBA

INBL is one of the major Basketball leagues in India

The newsmaker

As one of the motives of republicworld.com is to promote emerging sports to every part of the nation, thus, in our journey, we stumble upon like-minded individuals. As Basketball is our subject this time so we met the CEO of the foremost Basketball league in India, the Indian National Basketball League (INBL). In a one-to-one chat in Noida's Jaypee Greens, we saw Mr. Parveen Batish in his coaching attire keeping a vigil on a couple of INBL games taking place in front of him.

Batish, who has born in India, then went to the UK and has been living in Australia for the past 17 years, wants to use his expertise in the game to give that one important push to make basketball a popular sport in India. While Aussies have always troubled India across sports but this time, it may be a different story as he aims to uplift the Indian talent to the grand scale of the Olympics and World Cup. In our brief tete-a-tete, we tried to understand his knowledge of Basketball and also addressed the elephant in the room i.e., What India needs to grow in the sport.

Need to have a pathway

In the conversation, one thing was absolutely clear that Basketball in India needs a pathway.

"The only way you can get people to not just participate, but stay in the sport and develop their skills is by giving them a pathway. Okay. We don't have that pathway just yet, but we will. And when people see a pathway because let, for example, my son had a pathway. He played in Australia. He was good. He had the opportunity because he was good to get a scholarship to the US so he got a scholarship to do his degree. He got a scholarship to do an NBA purely because of his basketball talent. Now, there's no reason why we can't offer that particular pathway."

He further said "People are excellent, take badminton, take, you know, there's this superstars that are that have come up. Yeah. We have the opportunity to generate those in basketball too. Yeah. And we're not too far away from being able to and you only need one or two."

Apt training

Following that he called upon apt training for the development of a sport. "You can't teach somebody a great swimming stroke unless you know what you're looking for. To be a coach. And that's what we have to do. We have to try and it's not just turn up to the court and shoot."

While his journey to make India come to the forefront is promising but he is also aware that it will take time. However, slowly but surely a 7 ft 5 Victor Wembanyama may be hovering in the scene and could end the long wait of an Indian superstar from the world of basketball. What do you think?