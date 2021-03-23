POR Vs BKN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Standings, NBA Match Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers (POR) will lock horns with the Brooklyn Nets (BKN) in the upcoming game of the NBA 2020-21 season on Tuesday, March 23 at 7:00 PM EST (Wednesday, March 24, at 7:30 AM IST). The game will be played at The Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Here is our POR vs BKN Dream11 prediction, top picks and POR vs BKN Dream11 team.

POR vs BKN Dream11 prediction: POR vs BKN Dream11 team and preview

The Brooklyn Nets are currently at the second spot of the NBA Eastern Conference standings. James Harden and team have played 43 games so far in the tournament, winning 29 and losing 14. The Portland Trail Blazers, on the other hand, are at the sixth spot of the Western Conference table with a win-loss record of 25-17.

POR vs BKN live: POR vs BKN schedule

US date and time: Tuesday, March 23 at 7:00 PM

Indian date and time: Wednesday, March 24 at 7:30 AM

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

POR vs BKN starting lineups: Rosters

POR vs BKN Dream11: Portland Trail Blazers roster

Carmelo Anthony, Keljin Blevins, Zach Collins, Robert Covington, CJ Elleby, Harry Giles III, Rodney Hood, Derrick Jones Jr, Enes Kanter, Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, Gary Trent Jr

POR vs BKN Dream11: Brooklyn Nets roster

Bruce Brown, Chris Chiozza, Nicolas Claxton, Spencer Dinwiddie, Kevin Durant, Jeff Green, Blake Griffin, James Harden, Joe Harris, Kyrie Irving, Alize Johnson, Tyler Johnson, DeAndre Jordan, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Reggie Perry, Landry Shamet

POR vs BKN starting lineups: Top picks

Portland Trail Blazers: Gary Trent Jr, Carmelo Anthony, Enes Kanter

Brooklyn Nets: James Harden, Joe Harris, Blake Griffin

POR vs BKN Dream11 prediction: POR vs BKN Dream11 team

Point Guards: Gary Trent Jr, Landry Shamet

Shooting Guards: James Harden

Small Forwards: Joe Harris, Carmelo Anthony

Power Forwards: Blake Griffin, Robert Covington

Centres: Enes Kanter

POR vs BKN live: POR vs BKN match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, the Brooklyn Nets are the favourites to win the game.

26 PTS • 8 AST • 5 REB



@JHarden13 Tape pic.twitter.com/3M5KF0yyEu — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 22, 2021

Note: The POR vs BKN Dream11 prediction and POR vs BKN match prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. The POR vs BKN Dream11 team and POR vs BKN match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Brooklyn Nets/ Twitter