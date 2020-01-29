POR Vs HOU Dream11 NBA Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Game Details

Portland Trail Blazers will go head to head against Houston Rockets in a game categorized under the Western Conference Division of the NBA on Thursday, January 30, 2020. The game is scheduled to start by 8:30 AM IST. Portland Trail Blazers are placed on the tenth position in the conference standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 20-27 in the 47 games they've played so far. On the other hand, Houston Rockets are placed on the fifth spot. They have a win-loss record of 29-17 in the 46 games they've played so far. The match will be played at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.
In 50 years, @Dame_Lillard has more 50-point games than all other Trail Blazers. Combined.@Budweiserusa Legendary Moments pic.twitter.com/GPRBPitNVT— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 28, 2020
