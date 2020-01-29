POR Vs HOU Dream11 NBA Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Game Details

Portland Trail Blazers will go head to head against Houston Rockets in a game categorized under the Western Conference Division of the NBA on Thursday, January 30, 2020. The game is scheduled to start by 8:30 AM IST. Portland Trail Blazers are placed on the tenth position in the conference standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 20-27 in the 47 games they've played so far. On the other hand, Houston Rockets are placed on the fifth spot. They have a win-loss record of 29-17 in the 46 games they've played so far. The match will be played at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

POR vs HOU Dream11: Game schedule

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Date: January 30, 2019

Time: 8:30 AM IST

POR vs HOU Dream11: Squads

Portland Trail Blazers squad: Kent Bazemore, Moses Brown, Zach Collins, Pau Gasol, Mario Hezonja, Jaylen Hoard, Rodney Hood, Skal Labissiere, Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, Carmelo Anthony, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, Anthony Tolliver, Gary Trent Jr. and Hassan Whiteside.

Houston Rockets squad: Clint Capela, Tyson Chandler, Gary Clark, Chris Clemons, Michael Frazier, Eric Gordon, Gerald Green, James Harden, Isaiah Hartenstein, Nene, Danuel House Jr., Ben McLemore, Austin Rivers, Thabo Sefolosha, PJ Tucker, Russell Westbrook.

POR vs HOU Dream11: Top picks

Portland Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard, Carmelo Anthony, Skal Labissiere, Hassan Whiteside

Houston Rockets: Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Ben McLemore, PJ Tucker

POR vs HOU Dream11: Team and Prediction

Point Guard: Damian Lillard, Russell Westbrook

Shooting Guard: James Harden (SP), Ben McLemore

Small Forward: PJ Tucker

Power Forward: Carmelo Anthony

Centre: Skal Labissiere, Hassan Whiteside

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

