POR Vs HOU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA Is Back Live Game Info

Houston Rockets will be up against Portland Trail Blazers in their upcoming clash of NBA is back tournament. Houston Rockets will enter the game against Portland Trail Blazers with momentum after beating Milwaukee Bucks in their last outing. The Bucks are experiencing best record in the NBA and the clash against Portland Trail Blazers should be an easy one. Trail Blazers will have to rely on their back-court carries to produce something for them in the clash against Houston Rockets.

Houston Rockets arguably gave a championship-worthy performance against Milwaukee Bucks. James Harden overshadowed NBA MVP favourite Giannis Antetokoumpo in the dying minutes. The Portland Trail Blazers lost a closed clash against Eastern conference side Boston Celtics in their previous match. Trail Blazers made a stunning comeback in the game but failed in the second half.

The POR vs HOU live match will commence on Tuesday, August 4 (August 5 at 6:30 AM IST).

POR vs HOU Dream11 team

POR vs HOU Dream11 top picks

Danuel House (Captain) Robert Covington (Vice-captain) PJ Tucker Zach Collins Carmelo Anthony Jusuf Nurkic

POR vs HOU playing 5

Houston Rockets : Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Danuel House, Robert Covington, PJ Tucker

: Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Danuel House, Robert Covington, PJ Tucker Portland Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Zach Collins, Carmelo Anthony, Jusuf Nurkic

POR vs HOU Dream11 prediction

Our POR vs HOU match prediction is that Houston Rockets will win this game.

Note: The POR vs HOU Dream11 prediction, POR vs HOU Dream11 top picks and POR vs HOU Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The POR vs HOU Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

