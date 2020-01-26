POR Vs IND Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Portland Trail Blazers and Indiana Pacers will lock horns on Monday, January 27, 7:30 AM IST (Sunday, January 26 6:00 PM PST). The game will take place at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, United States. The Pacers currently have a 30-16 win-loss record and are ranked 5th in the Eastern Conference. The Trail Blazers currently have a 19-27 win-loss record and are ranked 11th in the Western Conference standings. Fans can also play the POR vs IND game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the POR vs IND Dream11 team predictions, squad details and injury updates.
Damian Lillard is Portland's best performer with an average of 28.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game. CJ McCollum follows with an average of 21.5 points per game. Hassan Whiteside, Anfernee Simons and Rodney Hood all have been performing well. TJ Warren is leading the Indiana Pacers with an average of 18.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Domantas Sabonis is following with 17.9 points per game. Malcolm Brogdon (17.1 ppg), Jeremy Lamb (12.7 ppg) and Myles Turner (12.1 ppg) have also been performing well.
Portland's CJ McCollum is sidelined due to injury. Pacers Leaf, Bitadze and Sampson are on a day-to-day basis and will be game-time decisions. Brogdon is out due to injuries.
