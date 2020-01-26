POR Vs IND Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Portland Trail Blazers and Indiana Pacers will lock horns on Monday, January 27, 7:30 AM IST (Sunday, January 26 6:00 PM PST). The game will take place at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, United States. The Pacers currently have a 30-16 win-loss record and are ranked 5th in the Eastern Conference. The Trail Blazers currently have a 19-27 win-loss record and are ranked 11th in the Western Conference standings. Fans can also play the POR vs IND game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the POR vs IND Dream11 team predictions, squad details and injury updates.

POR vs IND Dream11 player performances

Damian Lillard is Portland's best performer with an average of 28.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game. CJ McCollum follows with an average of 21.5 points per game. Hassan Whiteside, Anfernee Simons and Rodney Hood all have been performing well. TJ Warren is leading the Indiana Pacers with an average of 18.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Domantas Sabonis is following with 17.9 points per game. Malcolm Brogdon (17.1 ppg), Jeremy Lamb (12.7 ppg) and Myles Turner (12.1 ppg) have also been performing well.

POR vs IND Dream11 team injury updates

Portland's CJ McCollum is sidelined due to injury. Pacers Leaf, Bitadze and Sampson are on a day-to-day basis and will be game-time decisions. Brogdon is out due to injuries.

POR vs IND Dream11 team squad

POR vs IND Dream11 team squad – Indiana Pacers

Goga Bitadze, Brian Bowen II, Malcolm Brogdon, Aaron Holiday, Justin Holiday, Alize Johnson, Jeremy Lamb, TJ Leaf, TT McConnell, Doug McDermott, Naz Mitrou-Long, Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis, JaKarr Sampson, Edmond Sumner, Myles Turner and TJ Warren

POR vs IND Dream11 team squad – Portland Trail Blazers

Kent Bazemore, Moses Brown, Zach Collins, Pau Gasol, Mario Hezonja, Jaylen Hoard, Rodney Hood, Skal Labissiere, Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, Anthony Tolliver, Gary Trent Jr. and Hassan Whiteside.

POR vs IND Dream11 team

Point-guards: Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons

Shooting-guards: Justin Holiday

Small-forwards: TJ Warren, Doug McDermott

Power-forwards: Carmelo Anthony

Centre: Skal Labissiere, Hassan Whiteside

POR vs IND Dream11 prediction

Pacers start as favourites to win.

Note - The POR vs IND Dream11 team prediction is our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

