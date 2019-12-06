POR Vs LAL Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Portland Trail Blazers will take on Los Angeles Lakers in the 2019-20 NBA regular-season game. The match will be played at Moda Center in Portland on Friday night (Saturday 9:00 AM IST). Fans can also play the POR vs LA game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the POR vs LAL Dream11 predictions, squad details and injury updates.

POR vs LAL preview

Portland Trail Blazers are on the 9th position in the Western Conference. They have played 22 matches so far in the series. Out of which, they have won 9 matches and lost 13 matches. Their last match was against the Sacramento Kings team. In that match, POR played well and won the match 127-116. Their record in the last five matches they've played in the series is W L W W W.

Los Angeles Lakers at the top in the NBA Western Conference standings. They have played 22 matches so far in the series (winning 19 matches and losing 3 matches). They played their last match against the Utah Jazz which they won 121-96. Their record in the last five matches they've played in the series is W W L W W. They are the favourites to win the match and continue their winning run.

POR vs LAL Dream11 squad

POR vs LAL Dream11 squad: Portland Trail Blazers

Kent Bazemore, Keljin Blevins, Moses Brown, Troy Caupain, Zach Collins, Pau Gasol, Mario Hezonja, Jaylen Hoard, Rodney Hood, Skal Labissiere, Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, London Perrantes, Anfernee Simons, Anthony Tolliver, Gary Trent Jr., Hassan Whiteside

POR vs LAL Dream11 squad: Los Angeles Lakers

Kostas Antetokounmpo, Avery Bradley, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook, DeMarcus Cousins, Troy Daniels, Anthony Davis, Jared Dudley, Danny Green, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Zach Norvell Jr., Rajon Rondo

POR vs LAL Dream11 team

Point-guards: Rajon Rondo

Shooting-guards: CJ McCollum, Danny Green

Small-forwards: LeBron James

Power-forwards: Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony

Centre: Dwight Howard

POR vs LAL Dream11 prediction

Toronto Raptors will be favourites to win the game

Note – The POR vs LAL Dream11 team prediction is our own and does not guarantee positive results in your game