POR Vs LAL Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Portland Trail Blazers will take on Los Angeles Lakers in the 2019-20 NBA regular-season game. The match will be played at Moda Center in Portland on Friday night (Saturday 9:00 AM IST). Fans can also play the POR vs LA game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the POR vs LAL Dream11 predictions, squad details and injury updates.
Portland Trail Blazers are on the 9th position in the Western Conference. They have played 22 matches so far in the series. Out of which, they have won 9 matches and lost 13 matches. Their last match was against the Sacramento Kings team. In that match, POR played well and won the match 127-116. Their record in the last five matches they've played in the series is W L W W W.
Los Angeles Lakers at the top in the NBA Western Conference standings. They have played 22 matches so far in the series (winning 19 matches and losing 3 matches). They played their last match against the Utah Jazz which they won 121-96. Their record in the last five matches they've played in the series is W W L W W. They are the favourites to win the match and continue their winning run.
Kent Bazemore, Keljin Blevins, Moses Brown, Troy Caupain, Zach Collins, Pau Gasol, Mario Hezonja, Jaylen Hoard, Rodney Hood, Skal Labissiere, Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, London Perrantes, Anfernee Simons, Anthony Tolliver, Gary Trent Jr., Hassan Whiteside
Kostas Antetokounmpo, Avery Bradley, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook, DeMarcus Cousins, Troy Daniels, Anthony Davis, Jared Dudley, Danny Green, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Zach Norvell Jr., Rajon Rondo
Point-guards: Rajon Rondo
Shooting-guards: CJ McCollum, Danny Green
Small-forwards: LeBron James
Power-forwards: Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony
Centre: Dwight Howard
