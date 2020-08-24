POR Vs LAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA Playoffs Live

Portland Trail Blazers (POR) will go head-to-head against the Los Angeles Lakers (LAL) in Game 4 of Round 1 of the NBA playoffs on Monday, August 24 (August 25, as per Indian timings). The game is scheduled to start by 9 PM ET (Tuesday, 6:30 AM IST). Portland Trail Blazers opened the series with a narrow 100- 93 win over LeBron James and team. However, Game 2 saw a reversal of fortunes as the Lakers levelled the series with a 111-88 win. In Game 3, LeBron James erupted for 38 points as the Lakers turned the series in their favour with the scoreboard reading 116-108. Game 4, therefore, is expected to be a cracker.

Fans can play the POR vs LAL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our POR vs LAL Dream11 prediction, POR vs LAL Dream11 top picks and the POR vs LAL Dream11 team.

POR vs LAL Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Monday, August 24 (August 25, as per Indian timings)

Time: 9 PM ET, 6:30 AM IST (Tuesday)

Venue: AdventHealth Center, Wesley Chapel, Florida

Also Read l Luka Doncic is the GOAT: NBA world heaps praise on Mavs star's game-winner vs Clippers

POR vs LAL live: POR vs LAL Dream11 team, squad list

POR vs LAL Dream11 team: Portland Trail Blazers (POR) squad

Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Moses Brown, Zach Collins, Wenyen Gabriel, Mario Hezonja, Jaylen Hoard, Rodney Hood, Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, Caleb Swanigan, Gary Trent Jr., Hassan Whiteside

POR vs LAL Dream11 team: Los Angeles Lakers (LAL) squad

Quinn Cook, LeBron James, Alex Caruso, Rajon Rondo, J.R. Smith, Danny Green, Talen Horton-Tucker, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dion Waiters, Jared Dudley, Markieff Morris, Kyle Kuzma, Anthony Davis, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Dwight Howard, JaVale McGee, Devontae Cacok

Also Read l Raptors' Nick Nurse voted NBA Coach of the Year

POR vs LAL Dream11 prediction: POR vs LAL Dream11 top picks

Portland Trail Blazers (POR): Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic

Los Angeles Lakers (LAL): Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma

POR vs LAL Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

Portland Trail Blazers (POR): Damian Lillard (PG), CJ McCollum (SG), Carmelo Anthony (SF), Zach Collins (PF), Hassan Whiteside (C)

Los Angeles Lakers (LAL): LeBron James (PG), Danny Green (SG), Kyle Kuzma (SF), Anthony Davis (PF), JaVale McGee (C)

Also Read l Kobe Bryant birthday: Nike, Kendrick Lamar pay tribute to NBA legend in 90-second video

POR vs LAL Dream11 prediction: POR vs LAL Dream11 team

Point Guards: LeBron James

Shooting Guard: Danny Green, CJ McCollum

Small Forwards: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Mario Hezonja

Power Forward: Zach Collins

Centers: JaVale McGee, Jusuf Nurkic

POR vs LAL live: POR vs LAL Dream11 prediction

Los Angeles Lakers (LAL) start as favourites to win Game 4 of the series.

Note: The POR vs LAL Dream11 prediction and POR vs LAL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The POR vs LAL Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l Kobe Bryant birthday: Sister Sharia Washington honours NBA legend with touching tribute

Image credits: Los Angeles Lakers/Twitter