POR Vs LAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA Playoffs Live

Portland Trail Blazers (POR) will go head-to-head against the Los Angeles Lakers (LAL) in Game 4 of Round 1 of the NBA playoffs on Monday, August 24 (August 25, as per Indian timings). The game is scheduled to start by 9 PM ET (Tuesday, 6:30 AM IST). Portland Trail Blazers opened the series with a narrow 100- 93 win over LeBron James and team. However, Game 2 saw a reversal of fortunes as the Lakers levelled the series with a 111-88 win. In Game 3, LeBron James erupted for 38 points as the Lakers turned the series in their favour with the scoreboard reading 116-108. Game 4, therefore, is expected to be a cracker.
Fans can play the POR vs LAL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our POR vs LAL Dream11 prediction, POR vs LAL Dream11 top picks and the POR vs LAL Dream11 team.
Also Read l Luka Doncic is the GOAT: NBA world heaps praise on Mavs star's game-winner vs Clippers
Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Moses Brown, Zach Collins, Wenyen Gabriel, Mario Hezonja, Jaylen Hoard, Rodney Hood, Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, Caleb Swanigan, Gary Trent Jr., Hassan Whiteside
Quinn Cook, LeBron James, Alex Caruso, Rajon Rondo, J.R. Smith, Danny Green, Talen Horton-Tucker, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dion Waiters, Jared Dudley, Markieff Morris, Kyle Kuzma, Anthony Davis, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Dwight Howard, JaVale McGee, Devontae Cacok
Also Read l Raptors' Nick Nurse voted NBA Coach of the Year
Also Read l Kobe Bryant birthday: Nike, Kendrick Lamar pay tribute to NBA legend in 90-second video
Los Angeles Lakers (LAL) start as favourites to win Game 4 of the series.
Also Read l Kobe Bryant birthday: Sister Sharia Washington honours NBA legend with touching tribute