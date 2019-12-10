POR Vs NYK Dream11 NBA Prediction, Squad, Top Picks And Other Details

Portland Trail Blazers will face New York Knicks in their upcoming 2019-20 NBA regular-season game. The match will be played at Moda Center in Portland on Tuesday night (Wednesday 8:30 AM IST). Fans can also play the POR vs NYK game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the POR vs NYK Dream11 predictions, squad details and injury updates.

POR vs NYK preview

Portland Trail Blazers are on the 12th position in the Western Conference. They have played 24 matches so far. Out of which, they've won 9 matches and lost 15 matches. Trail Blazers' last game was against Oklahoma City Thunder which they lost 96-108. This is the first of the two meetings between the Blazers and the Knicks this season.

New York Knicks are currently having their worst record in the 2019-20 NBA season. This game will be the opener of a four-game, six-day trip for the Knicks. They also visit the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets. Knicks fired David Fizdale on Friday and currently have 4-19 win/loss record.

POR vs NYK Dream11 Squads

POR vs NYK Dream11 Squads Portland Trail Blazers

Kent Bazemore, Keljin Blevins, Moses Brown, Troy Caupain, Zach Collins, Pau Gasol, Mario Hezonja, Jaylen Hoard, Rodney Hood, Skal Labissiere, Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, London Perrantes, Anfernee Simons, Anthony Tolliver, Gary Trent Jr., Hassan Whiteside

POR vs NYK Dream11 Squads New York Knicks

Kadeem Allen, RJ Barrett, Ignas Brazdeikis, Reggie Bullock, Damyean Dotson, Wayne Ellington, Taj Gibson, Kevin Knox II, Marcus Morris Sr., Frank Ntilikina, Elfrid Payton, Bobby Portis, Ivan Rabb, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, Dennis Smith Jr., Allonzo Trier

POR vs NYK Dream11 team

Point-guards: Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons

Shooting-guards: RJ Barrett

Small-forwards: Marcus Morris Sr

Power-forwards: Carmelo Anthony, Bobby Portis

Centre: Hassan Whiteside, Taj Gibson

POR vs NYK Dream11 prediction

Trail Blazers will be favourites to win the match

Note – The POR vs NYK Dream11 team prediction is our own and does not guarantee positive results in your game