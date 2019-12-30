POR Vs PHX Dream11 NBA Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Game Details

Portland Trail Blazers will go head to head against Phoenix Suns in a game categorized under Western Conference Division on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. The match is scheduled to start by 8:30 AM IST. Portland Trail Blazers are placed on the eighth position in the points table. They have registered a win-loss record of 19-14 in the 33 games they've played so far. On the other hand, Phoenix Suns are placed on the eleventh position. They have a win-loss record of 12-20 in the 32 games they've played so far. The match will be played at the Moda Center, Portland, Oregon.

POR vs PHX game Schedule

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Date: December 31, 2019

Time: 8:30 AM IST

POR vs PHX- Team Squad

Portland Trail Blazers: Kent Bazemore, Keljin Blevins, Moses Brown, Troy Caupain, Zach Collins, Pau Gasol, Mario Hezonja, Jaylen Hoard, Rodney Hood, Skal Labissiere, Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, London Perrantes, Anfernee Simons, Anthony Tolliver, Gary Trent Jr., Hassan Whiteside

Phoenix Suns: Aron Baynes, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jevon Carter, Cheick Diallo, Jared Harper, Ty Jerome, Cameron Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Frank Kaminsky, Jalen Lecque, Elie Okobo, Kelly Oubre Jr., Ricky Rubio, Dario Saric

POR vs PHX top picks

Portland Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Kent Bazemore, Hassan Whiteside

Phoenix Suns: Ricky Rubio, Devin Booker, Cameron Johnson, Mikal Bridges

POR vs PHX: Dream11 Team and Prediction

Point Guard: Ricky Rubio

Shooting Guard: CJ McCollum, Nassir Little, Devin Booker, Cameron Johnson

Small Forward: Mikal Bridges

Power Forward: Anthony Tolliver

Centre: Frank Kaminsky

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

