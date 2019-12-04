POR Vs SAC Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And NBA Updates

Portland Trail Blazers will take on Sacramento Kings in the 2019-20 NBA regular-season game. The match will be played at Moda Center in Portland on Wednesday night (Thursday 8:30 AM IST). Fans can also play the POR vs SAC game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the POR vs SAC Dream11 predictions, squad details and injury updates.

POR vs SAC Dream 11 preview

In NBA standings 2019-2020, Portland Trail Blazers are in 11th position in the Western Conference. They have played 21 games so far in the series of that, they won 8 and lost 13 games. Their last match was against the Los Angeles Clippers which they lost 97-117. They have to play well in the upcoming games to move forward in the points table.

Sacramento Kings are on the 9th position in the NBA standings in the Western Conference. They have played 19 games so far in the series out of which they have won 8 and lost 11 in the season. Their last match was against the Chicago Bulls. In that game, Chicago Bulls won 113-106. They desperately need to win to move forward in the points table.

POR vs SAC Dream11 squad

POR vs SAC Dream11 team: Sacramento Kings

Trevor Ariza, Marvin Bagley III, Harrison Barnes, Nemanja Bjelica, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Dewayne Dedmon, Yogi Ferrell, De'Aaron Fox, Wenyen Gabriel, Harry Giles III, Kyle Guy, Buddy Hield, Richaun Holmes, Kosta Koufos, Eric Mika, Isaiah Pineiro, Caleb Swanigan, Tyler Ulis, Troy Williams

POR vs SAC Dream11 team: Portland Trail Blazers

Carmelo Anthony, Kent Bazemore, Keljin Blevins, Moses Brown, Troy Caupain, Zach Collins, Pau Gasol, Mario Hezonja, Jaylen Hoard, Rodney Hood, Skal Labissiere, Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, London Perrantes, Anfernee Simons, Anthony Tolliver, Gary Trent Jr., Hassan Whiteside

POR vs SAC Dream11 team

Point-guards: Damian Lillard, Yogi Ferrell

Shooting-guards: CJ McCollum, Buddy Hield

Small-forwards: Harrison Barnes

Power-forwards: Carmelo Anthony, Skal Labissiere

Centre: Richaun Holmes, Hassan Whiteside

POR vs SAC Dream11 prediction

Sacramento Kings will be favourites to win the game

Note – The POR vs SAC Dream11 team prediction is our own and does not guarantee positive results in your game.