Portland Trail Blazers Set Up Heartwarming Meet-and-greet For Fan Ahead Of Suns Matchup

There have been a number of exciting games in the NBA this season. However, every now and then, NBA teams make a heartwarming gesture that softens the hearts of basketball fans all around the world. The Portland Trail Blazers are the latest to make such a gesture.

Portland Trail Blazers host fan who was involved in a tragedy during Suns matchup

James was involved in a car accident back in September that took his mom's life.



Tonight, Portland invited James and his basketball team to meet CJ and the rest of the Blazers 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ybRDAwLSoP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 31, 2019

James Gilbert Johnson, a 13-year-old Portland Trail Blazers fan was involved in a serious car accident in September earlier this year. The accident ultimately resulted in James' mother losing her life. James was then airlifted to a hospital with facial fractures, broken ribs and a broken wrist. Before the game against the Phoenix Suns, the Portland Trail Blazers invited James and his entire Youth Stars basketball team (along with their coaches) to the game against the Suns. James then had the privilege of meeting Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum before the game.

The Portland Trail Blazers played their final game of the decade at the Moda Center against the Phoenix Suns. The Trail Blazers' final home game of the decade ended on a losing note as the Suns registered a 122-116 victory over the hosts. While Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum tried their best to pull the Portland Trail Blazers to victory, the Suns (led by Kelly Oubre Jr. and Devin Booker) ultimately triumphed at the Moda Center on Monday night. This was the 20th loss suffered by the Portland Trail Blazers this season. Their next five games will see them hit the road, starting with a trip to New York to face the Knicks just after New Year's Day.

Final 📊



Dame: 33p/7a/5r

CJ: 25p/6a/2r

Hassan: 16p/22r/3a/3b

Ant: 12p/2r

Gary: 11p/2a

Melo: 10p/3r/2a

Baze: 6p/4r

Anthony: 3p/3a/2r — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) December 31, 2019

