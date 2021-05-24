Last Updated:

Portland Trail Blazers Vs Denver Nuggets Prediction, Game 2 Preview And Stream Details

Here is Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets prediction, Game 2 preview and stream details for the upcoming clash at the Ball Arena.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets prediction

The Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Blazers have started their NBA playoffs Round 1 series, Portland coming out on top in a 123-109 clash on Saturday (Sunday IST). While Nikola Jokic looks to lift the Nuggets, the Trail Blazers will look to extend their lead with a Game 2 win. Portland keep shooting well, making 19-for-40 shots from the deep. 

"We just weren't running guys off of the line," Nuggets star Aaron Gordon said. "We had it in the game plan that guys are chasers and runoffs, and it was just too easy for them, too comfortable for them. We had to make that extra effort to just get them off of the line, make it a little bit more uncomfortable for them, have them put the ball down". 

Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts remained modest about their win, adding that they could have shot even better. 

Jokic shined on his own, scoring 34 points. Damian Lillard had 34 points for the Trail Blazers. "It was huge," Lillard said later.  "We know when they're at their best, he's setting the table, he's dominating the game as a playmaker and he's scoring and he's kind of having his way". 

Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets prediction

  • The Portland Trail Blazers will beat the Nuggets to secure a 2-0 lead. 

Trail Blazers vs Nuggets Game 2 NBA stream details: How to watch NBA playoffs live in India

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

How to watch NBA live telecast

  • Date and Time: Monday, May 24, 10:00 PM EST (Tuesday, May 25, 7:30 AM IST)
  • Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO
  • Trail Blazers vs Nuggets NBA channel (the USA only) – TNT, Altitude and NBC Sports Northwest

Trail Blazers vs Nuggets injury report

Portland Trail Blazers 

  • Zach Collins – Out, ankle

Denver Nuggets

  • Will Barton – Out, hamstring
  • PJ Dozier – Out, groin
  • Jamal Murray – Out for the season, ACL tear

