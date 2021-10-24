Princepal Singh's NBA journey continues with the Indian Basketball Star set to play for Sacramento Kings affiliated club Stockton Kings in NBA G League for the 2021 season. The selection to the Stockton Kings means Princepal Singh becomes the second Indian after Palpreet Singh Brar to be picked in the NBA G League Draft. Princepal Singh was earlier part of the Stockton Kings Summer League team that went on to win the Las Vegas competition back in August.

Princepal Singh to play for Stockton Kings in NBA G league

According to NBA India, the 20-year-old Princepal Singh was picked by the Stockton Kings with the 61st pick (Round 3, Pick 5) in the 2021 NBA G League Draft. The other Indian Palpreet Singh Brar was selected 80th pick overall (4th round, 11th pick) by the Long Island Nets - the G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets - in the 2016 Draft.

Congratulations to Princepal Singh as he was selected by the Stockton Kings in the @nbagleague draft!



More details: https://t.co/lpsEKeIWA9



📷: @StocktonKings pic.twitter.com/xseBFAtSlF — NBAIndia (@NBAIndia) October 24, 2021

Earlier Princepal Singh had made history by scoring in the final of the 2021 Summer League, which the Kings dominated 100-67. By scoring in the 2021 Summer League Princepal Singh became the second Indian ever to do so after Satnam Singh Bhamara. While playing for Ignite last season Princepal Singh made an appearance in four games, scoring a total of nine points, four rebounds and one steal in 25 minutes of court time.

All you need to know about Princepal Singh basketball achievements

Born in Punjab, Princepal Singh Bajwa played Volleyball before taking the sport of Basketball. Princepal enrolled himself into the Ludhiana Basketball Academy(LBA) where he got noticed by coach Jaipal Singh. Princepal Singh trained at the NBA Academy India in New Delhi before being picked up for the NBA Global Academy in Canberra in 2017.

He signed a one-year contract with NBA G League Ignite of the NBA G League, becoming the first NBA Academy India graduate to receive a professional contract. When being picked up by Sacramento Kings, Singh averaged 2.3 points in four games at the NBA G League. Apart from spending time in the NBA G league, Princepal Singh also went on to capture a gold medal for his state team Punjab in the under-21 category of the Khelo India Youth Games in January 2020.

Singh made his debut for the India national team by playing at the Super Kung Sheung Cup International Championship 2018 in Hong Kong. He represented India for Window 1 of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualification, managing to score three points, five rebounds, and two assists in the 12 minutes he played.