PRT vs FDM Dream11 prediction, top fantasy picks, African Basketball League match preview

Ferroviário de Maputo (FDM) will face Patriots BBC (PRT) in the Quarterfinals of the Basketball Africa League on Thursday, May 27, at 5:00 PM local time (9:00 PM IST). The game will be played at the Kigali Arena where the BAL is being played in a secure bubble. The League commenced on May 16 with the finals to be played on May 30. Here is our PRT vs FDM Dream11 prediction, top picks and PRT vs FDM Dream11 team.

8️⃣ teams have locked in a place in #theBAL Playoffs, which start on May 26th! GAME ON 🏀⚡

--------------------------------

8️⃣ Équipes ont leur ticket pour les quarts de final de la BAL qui commencent le 26 Mai! GAME ON 🏀⚡ pic.twitter.com/AE07DGs6pA — Basketball Africa League (@theBAL) May 24, 2021

PRT vs FDM game preview

The Patriots who come into the game after beating arch-rivals Madagascar GNBC 78-72, will be hoping to continue their good run as a victory in this game will mean that the Patriots are through to the Semi-Finals on Saturday. The Patriots showed brilliant resilience in their victory against GNBC as they started the game slowly and were trailing throughout the game, but their determination helped them come back to beat their opponents by a 6 point difference.

Brandan Costner who has been a key figure for the Patriots this season will be hoping that he can continue his exploits against Maputo. Players like Dieudonne Ndizeye and Kenny Gasana have also been an important part of the Patriots run to the quarter-finals, and the team will need these players to fire if they have to make it past Maputo.

Ferroviário de Maputo were brilliant in their Group C game as they defeated Algeria's GS Petroliers 86-73 and secured a spot in the Playoffs. It was Adjehi Baru's double-double that proved to be vital for Maputo as his 17 points and 10 rebounds helped the team to another win in the BAL. Maputo have an NBA G League veteran player in Demarcus Holland and his experience could be valuable to them as they move ahead in the BAL. Alvaro Masa has been Maputo's leading scorer this season as he has averaged 22.3 points in the 36.1 minutes he's played.

PRT vs FDM Dream11 Team Rosters

Patriots BBC: Mugabe Aristide, Sagamba Sedard ,Sano Gasana, Nshobozwa Wilson ,Gasana Kenneth, Wamukota Bush,Jermaine Cole, Ndizeye Dieudonne, Hagumintwari Steve, Ndoli Jean-Paul, Ibeh Prince ,Brandon Costner ,Elie Kaje, Guibert Nijmbere.

Ferroviário de Maputo : Adjehi Baru, Yuran Biosse, Manuel Uamusse, Custodio Muchate, Hugo Martins, Muhambi Macuiana, Myck Kabonga Lukusa, Demarcus Holland ,Stelio Dinis, Inelcio Carlos Chire, Baggio Chimonzo, Alvaro Calvo, Milton Caifaz

PRT vs FDM Dream11 top picks

Ferroviário de Maputo: Myck Kabonga Lukusa, Demarcus Holland, Alvaro Masa

Patriots BBC: Brandan Costner, Kenny Gasana, Dieudonne Ndizeye

PRT vs FDM Dream11 team

Point guards: Myck Kabonga Lukasa, Mugabe Aristide

Shooting Guards: Demarcus Holland, Kenny Gasana

Small Forwards: Manuel Uamusse

Power Forwards: Alvaro Masa, Brandon Costner

Centre: Ndoli Jean Paul

PRT vs FDM Dream11 Prediction

Maputo who have been performing brilliantly this season, have the firepower to compete for the Championship. Their squad has strength and experience which will be vital going ahead. Patriots have been in the news throughout the duration of the League after the signing of rapper J. Cole, but they will have to keep all of that aside as they face off against this tough Maputo side. Players like Myck Kabongo and Alvaro Masa are capable of doing some serious damage and with the recent run of form, it looks like Ferroviário de Maputo will win and advance into the semifinals.