PRT Vs GNBC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, African Basketball League Game Preview

Patriots BBC (PRT) and Gendarmerie Nationale BC (GNBC) will collide in the upcoming game of the inaugural African basketball league season on Wednesday, May 19 at 2:00 PM local time (5:30 PM IST). The game will be played at the Kigali Arena in Rwanda, East Africa. Here is our PRT vs GNBC Dream11 prediction, top picks and PRT vs GNBC Dream11 team.

PRT vs GNBC Dream11 game preview

Patriots BBC are currently at the second spot of the African basketball league standing. Wilson Nshobozwa and team defeated Rivers Hoopers (83-60) earlier this week to earn two points. Meanwhile, Gendarmerie Nationale BC are at the third spot of the table with one point as they lost their last and opening game to US Monastirienne (113-66) on Tuesday.

Because of this, Patriots BBC are slight fan favourites going into the clash but are expected to get a tough competition from Gendarmerie Nationale BC. PRT fans have huge expectations from top players Wilson Nshobozwa, Dieudonne Ndayisaba Ndizeye and Brandon Costner, while GNBC would want Kiady Razanamahenina, Elly Randriamampionona and Cameron Ridley to shine.

PRT vs GNBC Dream11 team: Rosters

Patriots BBC: Jermaine Cole, Brandon Costner, Kenneth Gasana, Sano Gasana, Steven Hagumintwari, Prince Ibeh, Elie Kaje, Aristide Mugabe, Dieudonne Ndayisaba Ndizeye, Jean Paul Ndoli, Wilson Nshobozwa, Sedard Sagamba, Bush Wamukota

Gendarmerie Nationale BC: Constant Fabrice Mandimbison, Andriantsara Hajamaminiaina Ralison, Rick-Ley Loubacky, Chaney Ngouelle de Claisse, Francis Ramanampamonjy Mory, Solonirina Ramorasata, Elly Randriamampionona, Anthony Rasolomanana, Kiady Razanamahenina, Cameron Ridley, Zico Lucandro Sen Chan, Alpha Solondrainy

PRT vs GNBC Top Picks

Patriots BBC: Wilson Nshobozwa, Dieudonne Ndayisaba Ndizeye, Brandon Costner

Gendarmerie Nationale BC: Kiady Razanamahenina, Elly Randriamampionona, Cameron Ridley

PRT vs GNBC Dream11 team

Point Guards: Wilson Nshobozwa, Kiady Razanamahenina

Shooting Guards: Elly Randriamampionona

Small Forwards: Dieudonne Ndayisaba Ndizeye, Sedard Sagamba

Power Forwards: Brandon Costner

Centres: Cameron Ridley, Elie Kaje

PRT vs GNBC Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that Patriots BBC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above PRT vs GNBC playing 11, PRT vs GNBC Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The PRT vs GNBC live and PRT vs GNBC game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Canva