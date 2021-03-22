 PW Vs ADL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 5, Australian Basketball league Preview

Perth Wildcats are set to lock horns against Adelaide 36ers in their upcoming Australian Basketball league 2020-21 match on Monday. The match is set to be played at 4:00 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the PW vs ADL Dream11 prediction, predicted playing lineup alongside other match details of this fixture.

PW vs ADL live: PW vs ADL Dream11 match preview

Perth Wildcats walk into the match after playing 14 games in the regular season so far in which the hosts have recorded 10 victories while losing four matches while accumulating 1,263 points. Currently, at the top of the table. they have conceded 1,167 points but still a massive advantage of having a 96-point difference before the start of this match. Walking into the match after recording a 93-75 win over the Taipans, and registering a 97-88 win over 326ers last week, the hosts will look at this game as the perfect opportunity to widen their gap and aim at cementing their position at the top of the Australian basketball league table

Adelaide 36ers on the other hand walk into as the seventh-ranked team on the table, having recorded seven wins while losing 11 matches in the ongoing regular season so far. With a minus 112 point difference, the visitors find themselves heading into this match after managing to shrug off their 97-88 loss to Perth Wildcats and recording a 96-89 win against SEM Phoenix. They will aim to contain building on a positive form based on their winning momentum and look to take their revenge on Monday. However, Perth Wildcats are a tough nut to crack as Adelaide 36ers will have to bring in their A-game if they want to play the best team in the Australian basketball league and snatch points away from them.

PW vs ADL Dream11 Team: PW vs ADL Playing 5

Point Guard- B. Cotton, D. Dillon, J. Kendle

Shooting Guard- M.Norton, J. Giddey

Small Forward- T. Crocker

Power Forward- T. Blanchfield

Centre- K. Pinder

PW vs ADL Dream11 Team: Top Picks

J. Giddey and T. Crocker

PW vs ADL Match Prediction

Given the current form of Perth Wildcats, we expect the hosts to register a hard-fought victory at the end of this match

Note: The above PW vs ADL Dream11 prediction, PW vs ADL Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The PW vs ADL Dream11 Team and PW vs ADL Playing 5 does not guarantee a positive result.