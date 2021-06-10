PW vs ILH Dream11: Perth Wildcats vs Illawarra Hawks prediction, team and top picks

Perth Wildcats [PH] will take on Illawarra Hawks [ILH ]in the semi-finals of the Australian Basketball league [NBL]. The game is scheduled to be played at Perth Arena on Thursday, June 10 at 9:30 PM [Thursday, June 10 at 5:00 PM IST]. Here are the PW vs ILH Dream11 prediction, top picks and PW vs ILH Dream11 team.

PW vs ILH Game preview

Illawarra Hawks finished the league at the 3rd position and hold a 20-16 record for the season. They have looked great offensively and will be looking to take that same form into the semis. Tyler Harvey has been phenomenal for the Hawks this season, he has averaged 20.4 PPG and has looked in great offensive flow during the regular season. Harvey who is a former 2nd round pick in the NBA will be hoping to have a big night against the Wildcats to help the Hawks to the NBL title. Players like Justin Jessup and Samson Froling will also play a big role if the Hawks want to make it past the Wildcats.

Perth Wildcats played outstandingly well this season and finished 2nd in the table with a 25-11 record. Their performances this season have been once again impressive and if they continue their brilliance in the Semis, they definitely have a chance of winning back to back NBL titles. Bryce Cotton has been the main player for the Wildcats this season, the former NBA player has averaged 23.5 points this season and is a key part of the team. The Wildcats are one of the most successful franchises in the NBL and they will be looking to win another title this season, but players like Bryce and John Mooney have to put up some big performances against the Hawks to make that happen.

PW vs ILH team rosters

Perth Wildcats: Bryce Cotton, John Mooney, Todd Blanchfield, Mitchell Norton, Jesse Wagstaff, Clint Steindl, Luke Travers, Will Magnay, Kevin White, Corey Shervill, Taylor Britt, Wani Swaka Lo Buluk, Tom Jervis, Jarred Bairstow

Illawarra Hawks: Tyler Harvey, Justinian Jessup, Samson Froling, Cameron Bairstow, Justin Simon, Deng Deng, Deng Adel, Timothy Coenraad, Andrew Ogilvy, Isaac White, Emmett Naar, Maxwell Darling, Akoldah Gak, Lachlan Dent, Daniel Grida

PW vs ILH Dream11 top picks

Perth Wildcats: Bryce Cotton, John Mooney, Mitchell Nortan

Illawarra Hawks: Tyler Harvey, Justinian Jessup, Samson Froling

PW vs ILH Dream11 team

Point Guards: Tyler Harvey, Bryce Cotton

Shooting Guards: Mitchell Norton, Justinian Jessup

Small Forward: Deng Deng

Power Forwards: Jesse Wagstaff, Samson Froling

Centre: John Mooney

PW vs ILH Dream11 prediction

Both these teams have been outstanding this season and this fixture has all the possibilities to be a thriller. Perth have looked solid this season and with the experience the team unit has, they look like the stronger team. We predict a win for the Perth Wildcats in this semifinal encounter against the Illawarra Hawks.

