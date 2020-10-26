QE Vs BRF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, CBA League Live

Quick links:
Qingdao Eagles will square off against Bejing Royal Fighters in their upcoming Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) regular-season clash. The game will be held on Monday, October 26 at 5:05 pm IST at China Stadium. Here's a look at our QE vs BRF match prediction and top picks for the game.
Also read | Why did Michael Jordan wear 45 after returning to the NBA post his baseball stint?
Qingdao Eagles stand fourth in the league with three wins and no defeats. They last won 104-96 against Tianjin. The Eagles shot 48.3% from the field while making 28.1% of three-pointers. They've faced the Bejing Royal Fighters five times before, winning four consecutive times, last losing a meeting in 2017. Chengyu Zhan leads the team by an 18-point average this season.
Also read | Michael Jordan once turned down a $100 million offer to make a two-hour appearance
Bejing Royal Fighters will come into the game after suffering a 111-91 loss against the Flying Leopards. While they performed better last season, the team currently sits at the bottom of the table with three losses. With their poor performance this time, their confidence is likely to play a part in this clash. Shaojie Wang has been their top player, scoring 16.7 points and 6 rebounds per game this season. Gen Gen follows with a 16.3-point average this season. Zirui Wang is also averaging in double digits.
Also read | Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant's rivalry to be part of The Last Dance's upcoming episode
Also read | Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman were not close off-court, reveals The Last Dance director