QE Vs BRF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, CBA League Live

Qingdao Eagles will square off against Bejing Royal Fighters in their upcoming Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) regular-season clash. The game will be held on Monday, October 26 at 5:05 pm IST at China Stadium. Here's a look at our QE vs BRF match prediction and top picks for the game.

SH vs BRF Dream11 prediction: Qingdao Eagles preview

Qingdao Eagles stand fourth in the league with three wins and no defeats. They last won 104-96 against Tianjin. The Eagles shot 48.3% from the field while making 28.1% of three-pointers. They've faced the Bejing Royal Fighters five times before, winning four consecutive times, last losing a meeting in 2017. Chengyu Zhan leads the team by an 18-point average this season.

SH vs BRF Dream11 prediction: Bejing Royal Fighters preview

Bejing Royal Fighters will come into the game after suffering a 111-91 loss against the Flying Leopards. While they performed better last season, the team currently sits at the bottom of the table with three losses. With their poor performance this time, their confidence is likely to play a part in this clash. Shaojie Wang has been their top player, scoring 16.7 points and 6 rebounds per game this season. Gen Gen follows with a 16.3-point average this season. Zirui Wang is also averaging in double digits.

QE vs BRF Dream11 team, squad list

QE vs BRF Dream11 team – Bejing Royal Fighters (BRF)

Ban Duo, Yue Sun, Zirui Wang, Bolong Meng, Yasong Chang, Kyle Fogg, Zhang Fan, Jinlong Chen, Xiangbing Wang, Yu Liang, Zian Chen, Shang Gao, Haoyang Jing, Tonglin Sun, Arnett Moultrie, Zong Zan, Zheng Wang, Shaojie Wang, Mengjun Xu

QE vs BRF Dream11 team – Qingdao Eagles (SH)

Weihan Lin, Yang Jinmeng, Chengyu Zhang, Zhang Hao, Dapeng Zhao, Jiahan Xu, Kai Yang, Yinglun Shao, Zhai Yi, Zhao Yuhong, Wang Ruize, Haoran Ding, Qing-Ming Wang, Zhandong Zhou, Tailong Zhao, Jiao Hailong, Liu Chuanxing, Wenlong Shi.

QE vs BRF live: Probable starting 5

Qingdao Eagles (QE)

Weihan Lin

Chengyu Zhang

Jiao Hailong

Zhai Yi

Tailong Zhao

Bejing Royal Fighters (BRF)

Yue Sun

Kyle Fogg

Shaojie Wang

Tonglin Sun

Arnett Moultrie

QE vs BRF Dream11 prediction: QE vs BRF Dream11 team

QE vs BRF match prediction

Qingdao Eagles will start as favourites against Bejing Royal Fighters in the CBA league game.

Note: The QE vs BRF Dream11 prediction and QE vs BRF Dream11 team are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results.

(Image credits: Canva.com)