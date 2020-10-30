QE Vs SH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Live

Qingdao Eagles (QE) will face Shandong Heroes (SH) in the upcoming game in the CBA League on Friday, October 30 at 5:30 pm IST. The game will be played at the Qingdao University Gymnasium. Here is our QE vs SH Dream11 prediction, top picks and QE vs SH Dream11 team.

QE vs SH Dream11 prediction: QE vs SH Dream11 team and preview

Despite winning their first four games, Qingdao Eagles lost their last game against Dragons and slipped to the fifth spot of the CBA League standings. Shandong Heroes, on the other hand, have won only two out of their past five games, because of which they are currently occupying the 13th spot in the charts. Manny Harris and team will look to break their losing streak when they face the Eagles on Friday.

QE vs SH live: QE vs SH schedule

Date: Friday, October 30, 2020

Time: 5:30 pm IST

Venue: Qingdao University Gymnasium in Qingdao, China

Also Read l ZL vs ZGB Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, preview, CBA League live

QE vs SH Dream11 prediction: Squad list

Qingdao Eagles squad

Darius Adams, Liu Chuanxing, Liu Jiaxin, Yang Jinmeng, Dakari Johnson, Weihan Lin, Wang Ruize, Yinglun Shao, Gao Shiao, Qing-Ming Wang, JiaHan Xu, Kai Yang, Chengyu Zhang, Yang Zhang, Dapeng Zhao, TaiLong Zhao, Xuhong Zhao, Hong Zhonghua

Shandong Heroes squad

Chenhao Diao, ShiYan Gao, Jiao Haolong, Manny Harris, Peizuo Hou, Lester Hudson, Zhang Hui, Cheng Jia, Haoyang Jing, Jingyu Li, Yi Liu, Guanghan Ma, Sun Minghui, Chen Peidong, Henan Sun, HanLin Tao, Ruheng Wang, Wenyu Wang, Gao Xu, Wen Yanxing

Also Read l QE vs BRF Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, preview, CBA League live

QE vs SH Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Qingdao Eagles: Darius Adams, Chengyu Zhang, Qing-Ming Wang

Shandong Heroes: Manny Harris, Jiao Haolong, HanLin Tao

QE vs SH Dream11 prediction: QE vs SH Dream11 team

Point Guards: Darius Adams, Manny Harris

Shooting Guard: Chengyu Zhang, Zhang Hui

Small Forwards: Dapeng Zhao, Jingyu Li

Power Forward: Jiao Haolong

Centers: HanLin Tao (SP)

Also Read l MTA vs FEN Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, EuroLeague live

QE vs SH live: QE vs SH match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Qingdao Eagles are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The QE vs SH Dream11 prediction and QE vs SH Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The QE vs SH Dream11 team and QE vs SH match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l MOS vs VAL Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, EuroLeague Basketball game preview

Image Source: Canva.com