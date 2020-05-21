Quinn Cook Reveals Last Conversation With Kobe Bryant, Says It 'meant The World' To Him

After Kobe Bryant's tragic death on January 26, Quinn Cook was among the fans that gathered outside Staples Center to mourn the Los Angeles Lakers legend. The 27-year-old Lakers guard was recently on the All The Smoke podcast, where he discussed his relationship with Byrant and what the Lakers great meant to him. It also covered Quinn Cook and Kobe Bryant's last conversation, which Cook said he would cherish forever.

Quinn Cook and Kobe Bryant's last conversation will always be memorable to the Lakers guard

Quinn Cook spoke about his father, and how both of them were Bryant fans. Cook had seen Michael Jordan play but never got to live it on a 'day-to-day' basis, which is when he realised there is 'a new Jordan playing'. Quinn Cook said that his father was the biggest Lakers fan, so it was easy to have Bryant as an idol for him. However, he added that the five-time NBA champion was more than an idol to him. Seeing how hard Bryant worked while he was growing up, how hard he trained his mind only made Quinn Cook appreciate the legend more and he wanted to be just like him.

In 2018, Cook missed a clutch go-ahead shot while playing the Houston Rockets during the 2018 Western Conference Finals, which resulted in the Golden State Warriors losing the game. He kept telling himself that it would be his 'Kobe moment'. He was referring to a young Bryant air-balling four shots during the Lakers' playoff game against the Utah Jazz. Next year, Cook shot three back-to-back three-pointers which helped the Warriors beat the Toronto Raptors during the NBA Finals Game 2. When Cook and Bryant spoke after that, Bryant told Cook that it was his moment. Cook missed last year, took the same shot again and won. He revealed that Bryant was proud of him, and that 'meant the world' to him.

Quinn Cook and Kobe Bryant's final conversation revealed by the Quinn Cook on podcast

Quinn Cook grieved for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center after his death

After Kobe Bryant's death, Cook was among the fans who gathered outside Staples Center. He said that he waited there for some time, grieving the death of his hero while wearing a Lakers jersey and holding a Bryant No. 8 jersey. Fans noticed Cook during and clicked pictures and shared them on Twitter.

