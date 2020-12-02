Raptors Ready To Walk The Talk As Tampa Journey Promises To Throw Surprises

The Toronto Raptors glanced at several options before shifting base to Tampa, Florida. The NBA team from Canada will host the majority of home games in Tampa's Amalie Arena in Florida, owing to the country’s travel restrictions around COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was also down to the facilities available to the organisation in the city. It is going to be a little strange for the Raptors to feel home in Florida, but they are taking the necessary steps to become ingrained in the community, albeit only temporarily.

It’s a task that the organisation relishes despite the unfamiliar settings in a different city with a different atmosphere and different chants, of course. Yes, the 'We The South' slogans have taken over in Tampa!

Raptors General Manager Bobby Webster didn't seem to be bothered about the 'We The South' chants and customised t-shirts brandished by the passionate fans in Tampa. "We love it," Webster said during a Zoom call on Tuesday. "We saw some of it as soon as we announced, and we’re ready to dive into this."

Interestingly, the Raptors GM stressed on the fact that the move was in favour of them. "Having some Vitamin D I think is a boost not just for the players," he said with a wry smile, adding later that the lack of a state income tax helped too.



All jokes aside, the team has to pay the price for playing outside the Canadian market. The Raptors are reportedly on their own with minimum aid from the league. However, Webster expects a quick fix sooner than later.

"It's something we're going through with the league now. There is a discretionary fund that the NBA has... the last time it was invoked for something like this was Hurricane Katrina, when New Orleans went to Oklahoma City."It's a huge strain on us as an organization, but I think, as you all know, when faced with different challenges or obstacles, we thrive, and we like it, so we're looking at it much more from a really unique experience for our team, for our staff.



Speaking of challenges and obstacles, there were crucial takeaways from last season’s NBA bubble at Disney World in Florida. Webster hopes that the lessons learned last season will only help the team implement a dynamic gameplan to sustain at the top of the Eastern Conference. "You really understand the meaning of being part of a team and relying on each other, not only for playing the games and getting to the arenas but now it's our collective health, our collective well-being," he said. "I think that sense of belonging and unity is really important for a time like this, where everyone feels like we have each other's back, and we're all looking out for the greater good."



Raptors welcome new additions, Davis investigation underway

The 2019 NBA champs released the official roster on Tuesday. The list included fresh additions, especially in the frontcourt bringing in Aron Baynes and Alex Len to replace Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol. A rebuild in the center rotation was on the cards after the departure of two core players.

The Raptors announce their training camp roster: pic.twitter.com/Uca0UaNlak — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 1, 2020

Terence Davis' presence raised a few eyebrows. In fact, it was the first question asked to Webster on the virtual call. Davis was arrested in New York on October 27 for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend as he faces seven charges, including two counts of third-degree assault. "We've obviously had our conversations with Terence, done as much due diligence as we can on the situation," Webster said.

He said the matter is in the hands of the NBA and the NBPA. The results of their investigation will determine whether Davis might be put on administrative leave. "I think sometimes that may feel a bit unsatisfying but I think that we need to be respectful of that process as well," he said.

When asked whether Raptors’ position on Davis is hypocritical, the 35-year-old said: "We take this incredibly serious," he said. "There's no basketball issue that would ever prevent us from doing anything, but we also have to go with our relationship and our understanding of the conversation and what happened."

Meanwhile, Webster was quick to praise new addition Baynes after admitting that he followed Baynes’ progress since the New Zealand star’s time at Washington State and the 2014 World Cup Championships. "His ability to continue to get better, physicality, toughness, wants to win, plays the right way, that’s something we’ve eyed for a while," Webster said.



Similarly, Ukrainian Alex Len is tipped to play a pivotal role for Raptors this year despite experiencing topsy-turvy seasons in the NBA. The 7'0" center was the fifth overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft but failed to live up to the expectations. Webster has taken matters into his own hands and will help the big center via development programs in the coming weeks.

"We thought putting him in the situation here with our development program may look and feel a little different than the places he’s been and hopefully, as a result, he can maximize his enormous talent with us," Webster said.

Raptors' first scheduled practice is on December 6, with the first pre-season game slated to take place on December 12 against Charlotte Hornets.



(Image Courtesy: AP)