Raptors Roster Crisis Deepens, More Details On Pascal Siakam And Nick Nurse Spat Revealed

If losing to the Houston Rockets wasn't an indication of the Toronto Raptors' roster being in disarray, a row between head coach Nick Nurse and Pascal Siakam indicated the tensions boiling within the franchise. The 2019 NBA champions currently hold the longest winless streak in the NBA this season, having lost nine since their win over the Rockets last month. Going down to a team who hadn't won a single game for the 20 tries did not sit well with Siakam, who reportedly had some choice words for Nurse after the game.

Siakam Nurse fight: Raptors mulling fine as conflicting season continues

According to reports from The Athletic, the Toronto Raptors are mulling a disciplinary action against Pascal Siakam following the team's 11-point loss on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sources reveal that stemming from his frustration after their continued poor form, Siakam directed a direct verbal exchange at Nurse which included several choice words. Siakam has been one of the bright lights in a rather dull season for the Raptors, and last year's All-Star is Toronto's second-leading scorer per game with 19.8 points, while has the most rebounds at 7.3 per game.

The 26-year-old has been disciplined once already this season and was held out of a game against the New York Knicks on December 31 as a result of him walking off the floor early after fouling out of a previous game. He was benched at the end of Game 5 of the NBA Finals vs the Golden State Warriors in 2019 due to his defensive effort, and on Sunday was benched in the fourth quarter. Siakam is in the first year of his four year deal and it is unlikely that the conflict will see him traded from the Raptors. While the 26-year-old has struggled to be the cornerstone Toronto envisioned him to be, he is expected to stick around with Nurse and the franchise.

The Raptors are 11th in the Eastern Conference NBA standings, four games behind eighth seed Boston Celtics. Amidst their losing streak, the Raptors schedule is a tough ask for Nick Nurse, with games against the Denver Nuggets, the Phoenix Suns and the Portland Trail Blazers on the horizon. However given their recent form and the existent issues in the Raptors roster, it appears unlikely that the 2019 NBA champions can turn their form around and make a push for the playoffs.

Raptors schedule: How to watch Raptors vs Nuggets live?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Raptors vs Nuggets live stream will begin at 5:00 AM IST on Thursday, March 25. NBA live scores can also be found on the official website and Google.

(Image Courtesy: nba.com)