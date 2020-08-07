Raptors Vs Celtics Live Stream And Preview; How To Watch NBA Live In India And USA

The Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics will continue their campaign at the NBA bubble with a matchup on Friday, August 7, 9 PM EST (Saturday, August 8, 6:30 AM IST). The Raptors last defeated the Orlando Magic and are currently ranked second in the Eastern Conference standings with a 49-18 win-loss record. The Celtics follow the Raptors with a 45-23 record and are placed third in the East.

How to watch NBA live: Toronto Raptors vs Celtics live stream details

The Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics game is among the select few NBA games which will be broadcast nationally. This game will be broadcast by TNT, but will also be shown locally. Indian fans can watch the game on Sony Six. Apart from the TV broadcast, US fans can watch all games online via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. The Sony LIV app as well as FanCode also provide access to games for Indian viewers who have purchased a premium subscription.

All fans can purchase the NBA League Pass to stream every game at the NBA bubble. Prices for the league pass have been reduced to the shortened NBA season. FanCode, who became the NBA's first live streaming partner in India, will also live stream the games. The app will deliver live and on-demand access to select games during the resumed season, including the playoffs and the finals.

Raptors vs Celtics live stream: What time is Raptors vs Celtics?

Date: Friday, August 7, 9 PM EST (Saturday, August 8, 6:30 AM IST)

Location: The Arena in NBA Campus at Walt Disney World -- Orlando, Florida

TV: TNT (USA), Sony Six (India)

Raptors vs Celtics team news

7/7 FG, 4/4 FT and a +21 in 18 minutes@rob_williamsIII was last night's @biofreeze Performer of the Game 💪 pic.twitter.com/5FuOodGQ8y — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 6, 2020

The Toronto Raptors will enter the game with the longest active streak in the NBA and can clinch the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference if they beat the Celtics. If they bag their eighth straight win, they will eliminate Celtics' chances to be placed second. The reigning NBA title holders are 1-2 against the Celtics this season. While the Celtics are 2-2 at the bubble, they have averaged 138.5 points during the two wins. While playing the Brooklyn Nets, they shot 56.8% from the field while making 20-of-39 three-point attempts.

