Raptors Vs Celtics Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

The Toronto Raptors will meet the Boston Celtics this week after two consecutive wins. Fred VanVleet has been playing consistently, leading the team to most wins this season. While VanVleet is averaging 20.7 points per game, Pascal Siakam follows with a 20.2-point average. Kyle Lowry and Normal Powell follow.

The Celtics, on the other hand, will face the Raptors after back-to-back losses. While the team has won a few in a row, they have been unable to gain momentum. Both Jayson Tatum (26.8 PPG) and Jaylen Brown (26.7 PPG) are leading the team. Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker provide the necessary backup.

Also read | Steph Curry pays tribute to Inauguration Day poet and activist Amanda Gorman, fans react

Raptors vs Celtics live stream: How to watch Raptors vs Celtics

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

NBA live stream details

Date and Time: Thursday, February 11, 7:30 PM EST (Friday, February 12, 6:00 AM IST)

Venue: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Raptors vs Celtics TV channel (the USA only) – NBC Sports Boston and SN (Sportsnet One)

Also read | LeBron James reminisces old pictures of him with kids watching Barack Obama's inauguration

Raptors vs Celtics team news

Boston Celtics

Romeo Langford – Out, right wrist

Marcus Smart – Out, calf

Toronto Raptors

Yuta Watanabe – Out, ankle

Patrick McCaw – Out, knee

OG Anunoby – Out, calf

Raptors vs Celtics h2h record

Having met in the 2020 Playoffs' Eastern Conference Semi-finals, the teams have already met once during the 2020-21 season. The Celtics won the semi-finals as well as the 2021 regular-season game (126-114). Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 40 points for the Celtics, while Fred VanVleet had scored a team-high 35 points for the Raptors.

Also read | NBA will enforce additional rules forbidding hugs, handshakes with midcourt security

Raptors vs Celtics prediction

Boston Celtics will edge past the Toronto Raptors.

Also read | Inauguration day: VP Kamala Harris gets "Madame VP" custom jersey from Warriors

NBA standings

Currently, both Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors are ranked fourth (12-11) and fifth (12-13) in the Eastern Conference. Although not as consistent as the 2019-20 season, both teams will look for a deep playoff run. The Brooklyn Nets are ranked third with a 15-12 win-loss record, while the Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets follow at 6 and 7 respectively.

(Image credits: Boston Celtics Instagram)