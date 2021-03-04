Raptors Vs Celtics Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, Match Prediction

The Toronto Raptors are set to take on the Boston Celtics in their next NBA match on Friday. The match is set to be played at the TD Garden in Boston on March 5, with the match set to start at 7:00 PM PM ET (5:30 AM according to IST). Let's have a look at the Raptors vs Celtics live stream, predicted playing line up and other details of this encounter.

The Toronto Raptors on the other hand have been pretty inconsistent this season finding themselves in the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference table and share a similar record with the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat. They walk into the match after recording a disappointing 105-129 loss to the Detroit Pistons and will be aiming to right their wrongs in their next match. However, the hosts face an uphill task against the Boston Celtics and will have to bring their A-game if they wish to pocket another win on Thursday night.

The Boston Celtics are currently slotted fourth on the Eastern Conference table as they walk into the game following a three-match winning streak. Brad Stevens' men will walk into the game after recording a comprehensive win against the LA Clippers as they defeated them by a 117-112 margin in their last match. They will aim to continue building some positive momentum and record their fourth consecutive win.

Raptors vs Celtics Team News: Predicted Playing lineups

Boston Celtics- Tristan Thompson, Daniel Theis, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker

Toronto Raptors- Terrence Davis, Yuta Watanabe, Norman Powell, Aron Baynes, Kyle Lowry

How to watch Raptors vs Celtics in India?

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV, or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offers NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The Raptors vs Celtics live stream in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch the NBA live stream.

Raptors vs Celtics Prediction

Both teams have played each other twice this season which has seen the Boston Celtics outperform their opponents in both games. The Boston outfit will be hoping to replicate a similar result while The Raptors will focus on stopping the onslaught and get their revenge on the Celtics. Given the current form of both the teams, we expect the Boston Celtics to edge out a win over the Toronto Raptors in their Thursday night encounter.

