Raptors Vs Heat Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2H and Prediction

The Toronto Raptors will square off against the Miami Heat at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Wednesday, February 24. The NBA regular-season clash between the two Eastern Conference sides is scheduled to commence at 8:00 PM local time (Thursday, February 25 at 6:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Raptors vs Heat team news, live stream details and our prediction for the crunch contest.

ALSO READ: LeBron James Has Scored Double Digits For 1024 Straight Games, Way Ahead Of Michael Jordan

Raptors vs Heat game preview

The Toronto Raptors are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference standings with 16 wins and as many defeats this campaign. Nick Nurse's men saw their impressive four-game winning streak come to an end on Tuesday as the Sixers beat the Raptors 109-102. The Raptors will be hoping for talisman Fred VanVleet to continue his impressive run of form when they make the trip to Miami on Wednesday.

Made ‘em earn it pic.twitter.com/x0UZe1UBfb — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 24, 2021

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat are in 10th place on the Eastern Conference table, with 14 wins and 17 losses so far. Erik Spoelstra's men had a relatively poor start to their campaign after reaching the NBA Finals last season. However, the Heat are currently on a three-game winning streak and will be keen on continuing their good run. Their latest victory came against the Thunder on Monday.

ALSO READ: LeBron James Doesn't Believe In Needing Rest, Wants To Punch His Clock And Be Available

Raptors vs Heat team news, injuries and suspensions

For the Raptors, Kyle Lowry is listed as 'out' for the clash against the Heat. Lowry has averaged 17.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game this season and his absence will be a big blow for the Raptors.

For the Heat, Chris Silva (hip) and Avery Bradley (calf) are ruled out of the game on Wednesday night. However, the hosts will monitor the situation of Tyler Herro (hip) and Goran Dragic (ankle) prior to the game.

ALSO READ: LeBron James, NBA Community Speak On Devin Booker All-Star Snub: Most Disrespected Player

Raptors vs Heat prediction and H2H record

The two teams have played against each other 91 times in the regular season with 55 victories for the Heat and 36 wins for the Raptors. The Raptors won 101-81 in the last matchup, which took place on January 22. The Raptors look a different breed when VanVleet is in the team and it will be interesting to see him battle against Jimmy Butler on Wednesday. Our prediction for the game is a narrow win for the Raptors.

ALSO READ: Neymar Constructs Special Mural Ft. Jordan, Kobe And LeBron Next To Own Basketball Court

NBA live stream: How to watch Raptors vs Heat live?

There will be no live telecast or streaming of the game in India. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games. In the USA, the Raptors vs Heat live stream will be available on FuboTV. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

ALSO READ: LeBron James Posterising Nemanja Bjelica 2019 Moment Sold For $208K On NBA Top Shot

Image Credits - Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors Instagram