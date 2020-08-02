Raptors Vs Lakers Live Stream Details, how To Watch NBA Live In India

Defending NBA champions Toronto Raptors will come up against Western Conference table-toppers LA Lakers on Saturday, August 1 at the ESPN World Wide of Sports Arena. The Raptors vs Lakers clash is scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm ET (Sunday, August 2, 6 AM IST). Here's a look at the Raptors vs Lakers live stream details and how to watch NBA live in India.

NBA games tonight: Raptors vs Lakers team news and preview

One of the NBA games tonight will see Nick Nurse's Toronto Raptors face off against Frank Vogel's LA Lakers. This will be the first game for the Raptors at the NBA bubble while the Lakers got off to a winning start in Orlando on Thursday. Lakers talisman LeBron James got the decisive game-winner against rivals LA Clippers with just 12.8 seconds remaining on the clock with Anthony Davis the star of the show.

Tie game. Orlando opener. Top two teams in the West.



The King came through 👑 pic.twitter.com/i77YzyrknH — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 31, 2020

The Lakers vs Clippers game ended 103-101 but LeBron James stressed upon the importance of his teammates finding their feet offensively. Anthony Davis put in a sublime display vs the Clippers scoring 34 points and eight rebounds as the Lakers increased their lead at the summit of the Western Conference standings. Kyle Kuzma also came good on the defensive end with coach Frank Vogel all praise for 'Kuz Control'. There are still seven regular-season games remaining for the Lakers and Vogel will hope that his side finishes the regular season on a high.

However, the Toronto Raptors are bound to put up a tough fight against the Lakers to get off to a winning start at the NBA bubble. The Raptors are currently in second place in the Eastern Conference standings. Although the Lakers boast a better overall h2h record against the Raptors, the NBA champions have come out victorious in the last 10 meetings between these two sides. Both teams have no injury concerns

Toronto Raptors predicted line-up : Kyle Lowry, Fred Van Vleet, Pascal Siakam, Serge Ibaka, Marc Gasol

Los Angeles Lakers predicted line-up: LeBron James, Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee

How to watch NBA live in India: Raptors vs Lakers live stream details

Fans in the USA can watch the Raptors vs Lakers live telecast on ESPN while the game will be broadcast on Sportsnet ONE in Canada. In India, the Raptors vs Lakers live telecast will be available on Sony Six. The Raptors vs Lakers live stream in India can also be viewed on FanCode. Fans having an NBA League Pass can catch the Raptors vs Lakers live stream online.

Image Credits - Lakers / Raptors Twitter