Raptors Vs Nets Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Toronto Raptors after their win against the Los Angeles Clippers. The team was on a four-game winning streak, which was broken after their unexpected loss against the Washington Wizards. Kevin Durant (second in scoring this season) is averaging 30.8 points per game. Kyrie Irving (28.3 PTS) and James Harden (24.1 PTS) follow.

On the other hand, the Raptors will come off a two-game win against the Orlando Magic. Fred VanVleet leads the team with a 20.4 point average, who also recently dropped career-high 54 points against the Magic. Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry follow.

Raptors vs Nets live stream: How to watch Raptors vs Nets

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

NBA live stream details

Date and Time: Friday, February 5, 7:30 PM EST (Saturday, February 6, 6:00 AM IST)

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn

Raptors vs Nets TV channel (the USA only) – YES Network, TSN and ESPN.

Raptors vs Nets team news

Brooklyn Nets

Iman Shumpert – Day to day, not with team

Nicolas Claxton – Out, right knee

Spencer Dinwiddie – Out for season, ACL

Toronto Raptors

Patrick McCaw – Out, knee

OG Anunoby – Out, calf

Raptors vs Nets h2h record

Last season, both teams met four times. The Raptors won the first three, while the Nets won the last one. Before their 101-91 victory in February, the Raptors were on a six-game winning streak against the Nets. Now, with Harden, Durant and Irving, the Nets will look to make a possible streak of their own.

Raptors vs Nets prediction

The Brooklyn Nets will edge past the Toronto Raptors.

NBA standings

Currently, the Nets – considered title contenders from the East this season – are ranked third with a 14-9 win-loss record. The Milwaukee Bucks are placed second, while the Celtics occupy the fourth position. The Raptors are near the bottom half of the table, ranking tenth with a 9-12 record. The Chicago Bulls are placed below the 2019 NBA Champions.

