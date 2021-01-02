Raptors Vs Pelicans Live Stream, Prediction, H2h Record, NBA Regular-season Live

The Toronto Raptors will take on the New Orleans Pelicans in an NBA regular-season game at the Smoothie King Center, New Orleans. The game will begin at 6:00 AM IST on Sunday, January 3. Here's a look at how to watch the Raptors vs Pelicans live stream, Raptors vs Pelicans team news and our prediction for the game.

The NBA standings through New Year's Day. pic.twitter.com/85kh1gjN3E — NBA (@NBA) January 2, 2021

Raptors vs Pelicans prediction and preview

While the Toronto Raptors and the New Orleans Pelicans have had very different campaigns in the NBA regular-season so far, both teams have managed to win their first games in 2021. The New Orleans Pelicans' form in the regular-season has been pretty decent, with a 3-2 record - the third-best record in the Western Conference after the Suns (5-1), the Clippers and the Lakers (4-2). Wenyen Gabriel is the only player on the roster doubtful for Sunday's interaction.

The 2019 NBA Champions, the Toronto Raptors, won the first of their four games at the NBA regular-season on January 1, with a 100-83 scoreline against the Knicks. With a 1-3 record, the Raptors are in 13th place out of the 15 teams in the Eastern Conference points table. They will hope to keep their winning record going now that they have tasted victory. Patrick McCaw will be the only player missing from this encounter for the Raptors.

Raptors vs Pelicans H2H

The last game between the Pelicans and the Raptors took place on December 23, 2020. Brandon Ingram scored 24 points, while JJ Redick added 23 as the New Orleans Pelicans handed the Toronto Raptors their first opening night loss in eight years. Leading until halftime, the 2019 champions relinquished their lead in the third quarter and could not recover, going down 99-113. The Raptors and the New Orleans Pelicans have played 40 games in the regular season with the Raptors winning 25 times and the Pelicans, 15.

Raptors vs Pelicans prediction

Having won the reverse fixture 113-99 on December 23 at the Raptors' temporary home, the Amalie Arena, the New Orleans Pelicans will be the favourites to win this game.

NBA live stream: How to watch Raptors vs Pelicans live stream?

The NBA games will not be televised in India this season. There will also be no official live streaming for any of the games on any streaming service or app. Instead, fans in India will have to buy an NBA League Pass in order to watch the NBA 2020-21 season games live in India on the NBA App. The Raptors vs Pelicans live stream can also be viewed on the NBA App with the League Pass starting at 6:00 AM IST on January 3.

