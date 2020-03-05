Raptors Vs Warriors Live Streaming Details, Schedule, How To Watch NBA Live In India

Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors will face each other on Thursday, March 5, 2020 (Friday, March 6 at 9:00 AM IST). The game will be held at the Chase Center in California. Here are the Raptors vs Warriors live streaming details and preview.

Raptors vs Warriors live streaming details: Preview

The defending champions - Toronto Raptors - currently have a 43-18 win-loss record and are ranked 2nd in the Eastern Conference. On the other hand, Golden State Warriors are currently on the 15th spot of the Western Conference with a 14-48 win-loss record. Toronto Raptors won their last NBA game by a 123-114 margin against Phoenix Suns. As for Warriors, they played their last game against Denver Nuggets. They went on to win the game by a 116-100 margin.

Stephen Curry will return to the lineup tomorrow night against the Toronto Raptors. pic.twitter.com/BIYevShRs6 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 5, 2020

Also Read: Stephen Curry Set To Return For Warriors On Thursday Night

Raptors vs Warriors live stream online: How to watch Raptors vs Warriors live streaming on FanCode

Indian fans who want to watch the NBA games will have to use the FanCode app. Once subscribed to the app, fans can watch any game live or on-demand throughout the NBA 2019-20 season. For the Raptors vs Warriors live streaming, fans will have to tune in at 9:00 AM IST on Friday. While FanCode recommends the app, they also have a website that can be accessed.

Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry's return to the lineup. pic.twitter.com/oEqsS4zavY — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 5, 2020

Also Read Steph Curry Return Date Announced As Warriors Star Set To Face Toronto Raptors

Raptors vs Warriors live streaming details: How to watch the Raptors vs Warriors live telecast in India

The Raptors vs Warriors game will be broadcasted on Ten 1, Ten 3 or ESPN.

Also Read: NBA Rumours: Warriors Star Draymond Green To Sign Multi-million Converse Shoe Deal

Raptors vs Warriors live stream online: How to watch Raptors vs Warriors live streaming on Sony LIV

Fans can use the Sony LIV app to watch the Raptors vs Warriors live stream online. Premium membership is required to watch sports content. The subscription cost is ₹199 per month.

Also Read: Steph Curry G League Practice Causes Steve Kerr To Tease 10-day Contract For Warriors Star