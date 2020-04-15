Ray Allen Received Death Threats From Celtics Fans After Moving To Miami Heat In 2012

NBA veteran Ray Allen played the final two years of his NBA career with Miami Heat after a tense parting with the Boston Celtics. Allen played 19 years in the NBA and spent five years with the Celtics. The star recently revealed that after leaving the team, he received death threats from the Celtics fans.

Ray Allen was recently on Cedric Maxwell's podcast, where he spoke about his move from Celtics to the Heat. According to Allen, he received 'hate, death threats and vitriol' from the Celtics fans. Allen signed with the Heat in free agency in 2012. During his move, Allen had a falling about with his teammate Kevin Garnett.

In 2018, Allen talked about feeling disrespected by the Boston Celtics. As per Allen, they were offering him less money and they wanted to bring him off the bench and continue to run the offence with Rajon Rondo. He did not like the terms of the contract, which is why he decided against re-signing with the team. As per reports, Allen and Garnett had not spoken to each other since he started playing for the Heat.

In 2017, Rondo had set up a reunion of the Celtics' 2007-2008 championship team, but some players were against inviting Allen. During the 2008 NBA Finals, Garnet and Allen both led the team to 131-92 win against the Los Angeles Lakers with 26 points each. While with the Celtics, Allen averaged 16.7 points per game while shooting 40.9% from the three-point range.

Ray Allen trade

Before playing for the Celtics, Allen was traded to the Seattle SuperSonics in 2002 by the Milwaukee Bucks, who drafted him during the 1996-97 season. According to various reports, the Bucks later regretted the Ray Allen trade for Gary Payton and Desmond Mason. He was traded along with Ronald ‘Flip’ Murray, Kevin Ollie and a first-round pick.

