RBB Vs TNF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Spanish Liga ACB Live

Retabet Bilbao Basket (RBB) will take on Iberostar Tenerife (TNF) in a Week 2 game of the Spanish Liga ACB. The RBB vs TNF match is scheduled to begin at 1:15 am IST at the Bilbao Arena, Spain on September 24. Here is our RBB vs TNF Dream11 prediction, RBB vs TNF Dream11 team, RBB vs TNF Dream11 top picks and RBB vs TNF playing 11 predictions.

RBB vs TNF Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Retabet Bilbao Basket have started off their season on the wrong foot, losing their first game against Gran Canaria with a slim 5 point difference. The Bilbao Basket side, who finished in the fifth position in last tear's regular season, can be expected to fight hard to get back on top. Bilbao Basket came out on top in their last match against Iberostar Tenerife, winning with a margin of 81-67. Bilbao Basket were the runners-up in the 2010-11 season.

Meanwhile, Iberostar Tenerife have won their maiden fixture against Zaragoza with a similar 5 point difference. This puts Iberostar Tenerife in sixth place on the league table owing to the small point difference in their win. The side will want to build on this win tomorrow and improve upon last year’s performance where they finished in fourth place in the regular season.

RBB vs TNF Dream11 Top picks

Bilbao Basket Key Players

Ludvig Hakanson (PG)

Jonathan Rousselle (SG)

Jaylon Brown (SF)

Tenerife Key Players

Marcelinho Huertas (PG)

Bruno Fitipaldo (SG)

Dani Diez (SF)

RBB vs TNF Dream11 prediction: Probable Lineups

Bilbao Basket: Ludvig Hakanson (PG), Jonathan Rousselle (SG), Jaylon Brown(SF), Arnoldas Kulboka (PF), Ondrej Balvin (C)

Tenerife: Marcelinho Huertas (PG), Bruno Fitipaldo (SG), Dani Diez (SF), Aaron Doornekamp (PF), Giorgi Shermadini (C)

RBB vs TNF Dream11 team

Marcelinho Huertas (PG), Bruno Fitipaldo (SG), Jaylon Brown(SF), Arnoldas Kulboka (PF), Giorgi Shermadini (C)

RBB vs TNF Dream11 prediction

According to our RBB vs TNF Dream11 prediction, Bilbao Basket will win the match.

Note: The RBB vs TNF Dream11 prediction and RBB vs TNF Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RBB vs TNF Dream11 team and RBB vs TNF Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Retabet Bilbao Basket Twitter