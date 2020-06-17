RBB Vs VGB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Liga ACB Live

The Liga ACB game this week will see RETABet Bilbao Basket (RBB) and Vitoria Gasteiz Baskonia (VGB) go up against each other. The Liga ACB game will be played at the Pabellon Municipal Fuente San Luis. The highly-anticipated fixture is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, June 17 (Thursday, June 18 for Indian viewers) and will start at 1 AM IST. This will be the first match of the final stage of Liga ACB as both teams look to make the subsequent stages of the tournament in the coming weeks. Here is the RBB vs VGB Dream11 team, RBB vs VGB Dream11 prediction and RBB vs VGB Dream11 top picks.

Also Read | TNF vs MAL Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Liga ACB live game info

RBB vs VGB Dream11 team and match prediction

Also Read | Phil Jackson reveals key difference between Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

RBB vs VGB Dream11 prediction

RBB vs VGB Dream11 prediction - Basketball Bilbao squad

Jonathan Rousselle, Thomas Schreiner, Miguel Ruiz, Rafa Martinez, Tyler Haws, Tomeu Rigo, Quentin Serro, Jaylon Brown, Sergio Rodriguez, Diego Rodriguez, Emir Sulejmanovic, Arnoldas Kulboka, Ivan Cruz, Ondrej Balvin, Ben Lammers.

RBB vs VGB Dream11 prediction - Vitoria Gasteiz Baskonia squad

ierria Henry, Semaj Christon, Sergi Garcia, Jayson Granger, Matt Janning, Miguel Gonzalez, Shavon Shields, Luca Vildoza, Zoran Dragic, Tornike Shengelia, Ilimane Diop, Achille Polonara, Youssoupha Fall, Michael Eric.

Also Read | BBG vs RAV Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Basketball Bundesliga live

RBB vs VGB Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date - Wednesday, June 17 (Thursday, June 18 IST)

Tip-off time - 1 AM IST

Venue - Pabellon Municipal Fuente San Luis

Also Read | Lonnie Walker IV talks about childhood abuse, mental health after getting surprise haircut

RBB vs VGB Dream11 prediction: RBB vs VGB Dream11 team

Here are the RBB vs VGB Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch maximum points based on past results:

Point-guards: T Schreiner (SP), P Henry

Shooting-guards: R Martinez, M Janning

Small-forwards: J Brown, S Shields

Power-forwards: A Kulboka

Center: O Balvin

RBB vs VGB Dream11 prediction

Basketball Bilbao will start as favourites against Vitoria Gasteiz Baskonia in the Liga ACB.

Note: Please keep in mind that these RBB vs VGB Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. RBB vs VGB Dream11 prediction and RBB vs VGB Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | CM vs BO Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Basketball Bundesliga live

Image Courtesy: Bilbao Basket Twitter