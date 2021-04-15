RBE Vs UM Dream11: Coosur Real Betis Vs UCAM Murcia CB Prediction And Team News

Coosur Real Betis are set to take on UCAM Murcia CB in their upcoming Spanish ACB clash on Thursday. The fixture is set to be played at the Polideportivo San Pablo on April 15 with the kickoff scheduled for 10:00 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at RBE vs UM Dream11 team, top picks, and other details of the match.

RBE vs UM Match Preview

Coosur Real Betis will head into the game as the 17th ranked team on the Spanish ACB table having maned to record only eight wins from 28 games this season so far. While 20 a massive 20 games, the hosts will be eager to register their ninth win of the season against UCAM Murcia CB. They will be heading into the match brimming with confidence as they after recording a massive 68-91 win over San Sebastian Gipuzkoa in their last outing. The hosts will be aiming to continue building on the positive momentum but face tough competition and will have to play their best game by producing a strong performance if they want to register yet another win on Thursday.

Just like their opponents, UCAM Murcia CB will start the match brimming with confidence as they recorded a 92-87 win over Baskonia in their latest outing. Currently slotted 12th on the table, the visitors have collected 11 wins and 17 losses from 28 games this season with 22 points against their tally. They will be aiming to pull together a string of positive performances as the visitors stand an opportunity to break into the top six. A match against a struggling Coosur Real Betis side provides them with the perfect chance to record their 12th win of the season and aim for a playoff spot.

RBE vs UM Dream11 Team

Point Guard - I. Taylor

Shooting Guards- J. Feldeline, J. Davis

Small Forward- P. Almazan

Power Forward- N. Kay, J. Webb

Centres- Y. Ndoye, A. Lima

RBE vs UM Dream11 Prediction

We expect the match to be a close encounter and predict UCAM Murcia CB to edge out a narrow win on Thursday.

Note: The above RBE vs UM Dream11 prediction, RBE vs UM Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The RBE vs UM Dream11 Team and RBE vs UM Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.