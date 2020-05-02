RE Vs JU Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Nicaragua Basketball League Live Info

Juigalpa will square off against the Real Esteli in the upcoming Nicaragua Basketball League game. The game will be held on Sunday, May 3 at 3:00 AM IST (Saturday, May 2 4:30 PM CST) at Juigalpa, Nicaragua. The RE vs JU game can also be played on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the RE ve JU Dream11 prediction, RE vs JU Dream11 team and RE vs JU Dream11 top picks.

RE vs JU Dream11 prediction: Juigalpa preview

While Juigalpa are currently on a four-game winning streak, they have never faced Real Estelli before. Walter Diaz is averaging 18.8 points and 5.8 rebounds while Ricardo Diaz is averaging 3.3 assists and 1.4 steals. The team is shooting 28.9% from the three-point range and 52% from the free-throw line per game.

RE vs JU Dream11 prediction: Real Esteli preview

After splitting their last eight games, Esteli need to bag a win. While Esteli is one of the league's best teams, their performance has been inconsistent as compared Juigalpa. Sharon Hodgson is averaging 13.7 points and 3.5 rebounds while Dalton Cacho is averaging 12.7 points and 7.4 rebounds. Jensen Campell has also been averaging in double digits. The team shooting 27.4% from the three-point range and 52.9% from the free-throw line.

RE vs JU Dream11 team squad

RE vs JU Dream11 team squad – Juigalpa

Luis Vargas, Stanling Lopez, Ricordo Diaz, Walter Diaz, Jonathon Gonzalez, Carlos Gill, Roberto Lorio, Henry Rocha, Karil Padilla, Roberto Martinez, Marlon Fernandez, Runnel Baez, Kenneth Perez, Roger Arana, Kenneth Flores Lazo

RE vs JU Dream11 team squad – Real Esteli

Jose Reyes, Gabriel Guerrero Navarrete, Andy Hodgson Williams, Adonis Garcia, Yassir Cruz, Milton Hernandez, Farrell Pauth, Jilmer Castillo, Jeydon Hulse Forbes, Argels Salzar, Dalton Cacho, Sharlon Hodgson, Jonathan Jimenez, Andy Perez, Jensen Campbell

RE vs JU Dream11 prediction

Note: The RE vs JU Dream11 prediction and RE vs JU Dream11 top picks are our own and does not guarantee positive results.

