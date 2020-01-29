Remembering Kobe Bryant's Iconic Slam Dunk Over Mamba-filled Pool Of Snakes: Watch

Basketball star Kobe Bryant's death sent shockwaves across the NBA this week. Sunday marked a grim day in the NBA as Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were heading to the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks just outside the city, where Gianna was slated to play in a basketball game. While Kobe Bryant had an illustrious 20-year career with the Lakers, here is a look at one of his most iconic stunts.

Kobe Bryant slam dunk: Lakers legend conquers pool of Mambas

Jackass star Johnny Knoxville posted a throwback video of the iconic Kobe Bryant slam dunk which he executes after jumping over a pool of Black Mambas. The cast of the movie Jackass accompanied Kobe Bryant on that day as the Lakers legend shot a promo for his Hyperdunk Snake Pools Kobe VII sneakers. Kobe Bryant wore those sneakers in the season-opener against the Golden State Warriors that year.

In the clip, stars of the movie Jackass Chris Pontius, Ehren McGhehey and Jason Acuna can be seen jumping into the pool of snakes. They then urge Kobe Bryant to join them in the pool.

However, Kobe Bryant asks them to clear the ramp placed before the pool. Kobe then gets a running start and leaps over the snake-filled pool for the iconic Kobe Bryant slam dunk.

Lakers fans create an impromptu memorial

A number of sports personalities from all around the world joined in the chorus of sorrows as news of Kobe Bryant's death broke out earlier this week. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Virat Kohli, Jose Mourinho, and countless others voiced their sorrow on social media at the unexpected tragedy. NBA fans have also started a petition to redesign the NBA logo with a picture of Kobe Bryant.

So sad to hear the heartbreaking news of the deaths of Kobe and his daughter Gianna. Kobe was a true legend and inspiration to so many. Sending my condolences to his family and friends and the families of all who lost their lives in the crash. RIP Legend💔 pic.twitter.com/qKb3oiDHxH — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 26, 2020

