REV Vs PAT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Italian Basketball Cup Live

Reyer Venezia (REV) are all set to square off against Pallacanestro Trieste (PAT) in the Italian Basketball Cup tournament. The match between these two sides is scheduled to take place on Tuesday night (Wednesday, September 9) at 12:00 am IST. Fans can play the REV vs PAT Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our REV vs PAT Dream11 prediction, REV vs PAT Dream11 top picks and the REV vs PAT Dream11 team.
Both the teams have faced each other earlier in the tournament and it was PET who emerged victorious with a scoreline of 76-69. REV would like to forget that encounter and look to even the scores by beating PAT in the upcoming clash. Both the sides look good on paper and match could be really close this time around.
Lorenzo DErcole, Andrea De Nicolao, Julyan StoneBruno Cerella, Davide Casarin, Jeremy Chappell, Michael Bramos, Stefano Tonut, Austin Daye, Isaac Fotu, Luca Possamai, Gasper Vidmar, Mitchell Watt, Valerio Mazzola
Juan Manuel Fernandez, Andrea Arnaldo, Milton Doyle, Tommaso Laquintana, Daniele Cavaliero, Myke Henry, Davide Alviti, Andrea Coronica, Ike Udanoh, Andrejs Grazulis, DeVonte Upson, Matteo Da-Ros
Point Guard: Andrea De Nicolao
Shooting Guard: Davide Casarin
Shooting Forward: Stefano Tonut
Power Forward: Austin Daye
Center: Valerio Mazzola
Point Guard: Milton Doyle
Shooting Guard: Tommaso Laquintana
Shooting Forward: Davide Alviti (SF)
Power Forward: Ike Udanoh
Center: Matteo Da-Ros
As per our REV vs PAT Dream11 prediction, REV will be favourites to win the match