REV Vs PAT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Italian Basketball Cup Live

Reyer Venezia (REV) are all set to square off against Pallacanestro Trieste (PAT) in the Italian Basketball Cup tournament. The match between these two sides is scheduled to take place on Tuesday night (Wednesday, September 9) at 12:00 am IST. Fans can play the REV vs PAT Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our REV vs PAT Dream11 prediction, REV vs PAT Dream11 top picks and the REV vs PAT Dream11 team.

Also Read: Serge Ibaka Shows Frustration With Kyle Lowry As Raptors Go Down To Celtics In Game 5

REV vs PAT Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the teams have faced each other earlier in the tournament and it was PET who emerged victorious with a scoreline of 76-69. REV would like to forget that encounter and look to even the scores by beating PAT in the upcoming clash. Both the sides look good on paper and match could be really close this time around.

Also Read: Kawhi Leonard Makes INSANE Middle-finger Block, PG Cracks Iconic Joke On Clippers Teammate

REV vs PAT Dream11 prediction: Squads for REV vs PAT Dream11 team

REV vs PAT Dream11 prediction: REV squad

Lorenzo DErcole, Andrea De Nicolao, Julyan StoneBruno Cerella, Davide Casarin, Jeremy Chappell, Michael Bramos, Stefano Tonut, Austin Daye, Isaac Fotu, Luca Possamai, Gasper Vidmar, Mitchell Watt, Valerio Mazzola

REV vs PAT Dream11 prediction: PAT squad

Juan Manuel Fernandez, Andrea Arnaldo, Milton Doyle, Tommaso Laquintana, Daniele Cavaliero, Myke Henry, Davide Alviti, Andrea Coronica, Ike Udanoh, Andrejs Grazulis, DeVonte Upson, Matteo Da-Ros

REV vs PAT Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

REV vs PAT Dream11 prediction: REV starting lineup

Point Guard: Andrea De Nicolao

Shooting Guard: Davide Casarin

Shooting Forward: Stefano Tonut

Power Forward: Austin Daye

Center: Valerio Mazzola

Also Read: George, Leonard Lead Clippers To 113-107 Win Over Nuggets

REV vs PAT Dream11 prediction: PAT starting lineup

Point Guard: Milton Doyle

Shooting Guard: Tommaso Laquintana

Shooting Forward: Davide Alviti (SF)

Power Forward: Ike Udanoh

Center: Matteo Da-Ros

Also Read: Bucks Hoping To See Antetokounmpo Can Play Game 5 Vs. Heat

REV vs PAT Dream11 top picks

Davide Casarin

Andrea De Nicolao

Davide Alviti

Milton Doyle

REV vs PAT Dream11 team

REV vs PAT Dream11 prediction

As per our REV vs PAT Dream11 prediction, REV will be favourites to win the match

Note: The REV vs PAT Dream11 prediction and REV vs PAT Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The REV vs PAT Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Reyer Venezia / Twitter