RHP Vs USM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, African Basketball League Game Preview

Rivers Hoopers (RHP) will go up against US Monastir (USM) in the upcoming game of the inaugural African basketball league season on Thursday, May 20 at 5:30 PM local time (9:00 PM IST). The game will be played at the Kigali Arena in Rwanda, East Africa. Here is our RHP vs USM Dream11 prediction, top picks and RHP vs USM Dream11 team.

RHP vs USM Dream11 game preview

US Monastir are currently at the second spot of the African basketball league Group A standing. Omar Abada and team defeated Gendarmie Nationale Basket Club (113-66) earlier this week to earn two points. Meanwhile, Rivers Hoopers are at the fourth spot of the table with one point as they lost their last and opening game to Patriots BC (60-83) on Sunday.

Because of this, US Monastir are slight fan favourites going into the clash but are expected to get a tough competition from Rivers Hoopers. RHP have huge expectations from top players Ikechukwu Benjamin, Onyebuchi Nwaiwu and Victor Koko, while USM would want Omar Abada, Chris Crawford and Makram Ben Romdhane to shine.

RHP vs USM Dream11 team: Rosters

Rivers Hoopers: Solomon Ajegbeyi, Ronald Alalibo, Simon Owoicho Ameh, Emmanuel Balogun, Ikechukwu Benjamin, Chris Daniels, Victor Koko, Onyebuchi Nwaiwu, Robinson Odoch Opong, Precious Saliu, Taren Sullivan, Victor James Ugo, Ben Uzoh

US Monastir: Omar Abada, Wael Arakji, Makram Ben Romdhane, Eskandar Bhouri, Chris Crawford, Mourad El Mabrouk, Mokhtar Ghayaza, Naji Jaziri, Firas Lahiani, Ater Majok, Oussama Marnaoui, Wassef Methnani, Manny Quezada, Radhouane Slimane

RHP vs USM Top Picks

Rivers Hoopers: Ikechukwu Benjamin, Onyebuchi Nwaiwu, Victor Koko

US Monastir: Omar Abada, Chris Crawford, Makram Ben Romdhane

RHP vs USM Dream11 team

Point Guards: Omar Abada, Ikechukwu Benjamin

Shooting Guards: Chris Crawford

Small Forwards: Radhouane Slimane, Onyebuchi Nwaiwu

Power Forwards: Makram Ben Romdhane

Centres: Victor Koko, Mokhtar Ghayaza

RHP vs USM Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that US Monastir will come out on top in this contest.

DAY 5 of #theBAL ! Who you got? Drop the flag in the comments! GAME ON🏀🔥 pic.twitter.com/xtO88mE4l6 — Basketball Africa League (@theBAL) May 20, 2021

Note: The above RHP vs USM playing 11, RHP vs USM Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The RHP vs USM live and RHP vs USM game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Canva