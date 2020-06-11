RL Vs BBG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Basketball Bundesliga Live

MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg will face off against Brose Bamberg in a regular-season game of the Basketball Bundesliga this week. The game will tip-off on June 11, Thursday night (Friday 12 am IST). Fans can play the RL vs BBG Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the RL vs BBG Dream11 prediction, RL vs BBG Dream11 team and RL vs BBG Dream11 top picks.

RL vs BBG Dream11 prediction and preview

Bamberg come into the RL vs BBG fixture having suffered a close defeat in their previous game against Alba Berlin despite the heroics of Jordan Crawford. On the other hand, Ludwigsburg have clinched both their games in the Basketball Bundesliga so far, defeating Fraport Skyliners in a closely contested match on Tuesday having already taken care of Bechta last week. Marcos Knight and Thomas Wimbush have been particularly impressive for Ludwigsburg and Bamberg face a daunting task of stopping their juggernaut.

RL vs BBG Dream11 prediction: RL vs BBG Dream11

Riesen Ludwigsburg predicted line-up

Point Guard: Zamal Nixon

Zamal Nixon Shooting Guard: Marcos Knight

Marcos Knight Small Forward: Jaleen Smith

Jaleen Smith Power Forward: Nick Weiler-Babb

Nick Weiler-Babb Center: Cameron Jackson

Brose Bamberg predicted line-up

Point Guard: Retin Obasohan

Retin Obasohan Shooting Guard: Jordan Crawford

Jordan Crawford Small Forward: Kameron Taylor

Kameron Taylor Power Forward: Tre McLean

Tre McLean Center: Elias Harris

RL vs BBG Dream11 prediction: RL vs BBG Dream11 team and full squads

RL vs BBG Dream11 prediction: RL vs BBG Dream11 team squad – Brose Bamberg

Darion Atkins, Michael Carrera, Jordan Crawford, Aleix Font, Elias Harris, Paris Lee, Assem Marei, Tre Mclean, Retin Obasohan, Louis Olinde, Moritz Plescher, Christian Sengfelder, Mateo Seric, Maurice Stuckey, Bryce Taylor, Kameron Taylor and Nelson Weidemann.

RL vs BBG Dream11 prediction: RL vs BBG Dream11 team squad - Riesen Ludwigsburg

John Patrick, Jaleen Smith, Radii Caisin, Marcos Knight, Lukas Herzog, Zamal Nixon, Nick Weiler-Babb, Teyvon Myers, Ariel Hukporti, Cameron Jackson, Jonas Wohlfarth-Bottermann, Christian von Fintel, Jacob Patrick, Thomas Wimbush II, Hans Brase.

RL vs BBG Dream11 prediction: RL vs BBG Dream11 team

Point Guard: Marcos Knight

Marcos Knight Shooting Guards: Retin Obasohan, Nick Weiler-Babb, Jacob Patrick

Retin Obasohan, Nick Weiler-Babb, Jacob Patrick Small Forwards: Tre McLean, Jordan Crawford

Tre McLean, Jordan Crawford Power Forward: Thomas Wimbush II

Thomas Wimbush II Center: Cameron Jackson

RL vs BBG Dream11 prediction: RL vs BBG Dream11 top picks

RL vs BBG Dream11 top picks for captain: Jordan Crawford, Marcos Knight

RL vs BBG Dream11 top picks for vice-captain: Nick Weiler-Babb, Retin Obasohan

RL vs BBG Dream11 prediction

As per our RL vs BBG Dream11 prediction, Riesen Ludwigsburg are the favourites to win this game.

Note: The RL vs BBG Dream11 prediction and RL vs BBG Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results.

