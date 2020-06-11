RL Vs BBG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Basketball Bundesliga Live

Quick links:
MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg will face off against Brose Bamberg in a regular-season game of the Basketball Bundesliga this week. The game will tip-off on June 11, Thursday night (Friday 12 am IST). Fans can play the RL vs BBG Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the RL vs BBG Dream11 prediction, RL vs BBG Dream11 team and RL vs BBG Dream11 top picks.
Bamberg come into the RL vs BBG fixture having suffered a close defeat in their previous game against Alba Berlin despite the heroics of Jordan Crawford. On the other hand, Ludwigsburg have clinched both their games in the Basketball Bundesliga so far, defeating Fraport Skyliners in a closely contested match on Tuesday having already taken care of Bechta last week. Marcos Knight and Thomas Wimbush have been particularly impressive for Ludwigsburg and Bamberg face a daunting task of stopping their juggernaut.
IT'S GAMEDAY! 😍— Brose Bamberg (@BroseBamberg) June 11, 2020
Ja - schon wieder! 😄 Im zweiten Gruppenspiel des @easyCreditBBL Finalturniers treffen wir heute Abend auf die @MHP_RIESEN und wollen den ersten Sieg! 👊🏼 #letsgetit
Das Spiel wird präsentiert vom @LOTTOBayern Spendenwurf!🍀 #Basketballherz #FINAL2020 pic.twitter.com/Oc1Vey7QuQ
