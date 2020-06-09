RL Vs FSL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Basketball Bundesliga Live

MHP RIESEN Ludwigsburg will square off against Fraport Skylinersin the upcoming Basketball Bundesliga regular-season game. The game will be held on Tuesday, June 9 at 8 pm IST. Fans can play the RL vs FSL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the RL vs FSL Dream11 prediction, RL vs FSL Dream11 team and RL vs FSL Dream11 top picks.

Also read: ECC Vs GHC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier T20 League Live

RL vs FSL Dream11 prediction and preview

The MHP RIESEN Ludwigsburg won their last game against RASTA Vechta 81-76 and the team will be looking at their star player Marcos Knight to lead them from the front. Knight is averaging 15.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals a game. On the other hand, the Fraport Skyliners lost their last match against ALBA Berlin 72-81 finishing the regular season on 10th place with 10 wins and 10 losses in 20 games. The team will depend on Lamont Jones to score points on the offensive front. He has been averaging 17.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

Also Read: LeBron James Pleasantly Surprises Fan By Joining Son's Twitch Stream For Sometime

RL vs FSL Dream11 team: RL vs FSL starting line-up

RL vs FSL Dream11 team: RL vs FSL starting line-up: RL

Point Guard: Marcos Knight

Shooting Guard: Zamal Nixon

Shooting Forward: Nick Weiler-Babb

Power Forward: Thomas Wimbush ll

Center: Jonas Wohlfarth-Bottermann

Also Read: Kobe Bryant Mural In Bosnia And Herzegovina Is The Biggest In Europe: Report

RL vs FSL Dream11 team: RL vs FSL starting line-up: FSL

Point Guard: Joe Rahon

Shooting Guard: Lamont Jones

Shooting Forward: Quantez Robertson

Power Forward: Richard Freudenberg

Center: Leon Kratzer

Also Read: Paul George's Hidden Hills Mansion Up For Sale At Price Above $9 Million: Reports

RL vs FSL Dream11 top picks

Lamont Jones

Marcos Knight

Nick Weiler-Babb

RL vs FSL Dream11 prediction: RL vs FSL Dream11 team squad

RL vs FSL Dream11 prediction: RL vs FSL Dream11 team squad – RL

John Patrick, Jaleen Smith, Radii Caisin, Marcos Knight, Lukas Herzog, Zamal Nixon, Nick Weiler-Babb, Teyvon Myers, Ariel Hukporti, Cameron Jackson, Jonas Wohlfarth-Bottermann, Christian von Fintel, Jacob Patrick, Thomas Wimbush II, Hans Brase.

RL vs FSL Dream11 prediction: RL vs FSL Dream11 team squad - FSL

Richard Freudenberg, Nigel Pruitt, Yorman Bartolo, Leon Kratzer, Gytis Masiulis, Aaron Kayser , Joe Rahon, Akeem Vargas, Len Schoormann, Lamont Jones, Matthew McQuaid, Bruno Vrcic, Quantez Robertson, Shaquille Hines, Marco Voller

RL vs FSL Dream11 team

RL vs FSL Dream11 prediction

As per our RL vs FSL Dream11 prediction, RL are the favourites to win this game

Note: The RL vs FSL Dream11 prediction and RL vs FSL Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results.