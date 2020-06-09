RL Vs FSL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Basketball Bundesliga Live

Quick links:
MHP RIESEN Ludwigsburg will square off against Fraport Skylinersin the upcoming Basketball Bundesliga regular-season game. The game will be held on Tuesday, June 9 at 8 pm IST. Fans can play the RL vs FSL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the RL vs FSL Dream11 prediction, RL vs FSL Dream11 team and RL vs FSL Dream11 top picks.
The MHP RIESEN Ludwigsburg won their last game against RASTA Vechta 81-76 and the team will be looking at their star player Marcos Knight to lead them from the front. Knight is averaging 15.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals a game. On the other hand, the Fraport Skyliners lost their last match against ALBA Berlin 72-81 finishing the regular season on 10th place with 10 wins and 10 losses in 20 games. The team will depend on Lamont Jones to score points on the offensive front. He has been averaging 17.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.
Point Guard: Marcos Knight
Shooting Guard: Zamal Nixon
Shooting Forward: Nick Weiler-Babb
Power Forward: Thomas Wimbush ll
Center: Jonas Wohlfarth-Bottermann
Point Guard: Joe Rahon
Shooting Guard: Lamont Jones
Shooting Forward: Quantez Robertson
Power Forward: Richard Freudenberg
Center: Leon Kratzer
Lamont Jones
Marcos Knight
Nick Weiler-Babb
John Patrick, Jaleen Smith, Radii Caisin, Marcos Knight, Lukas Herzog, Zamal Nixon, Nick Weiler-Babb, Teyvon Myers, Ariel Hukporti, Cameron Jackson, Jonas Wohlfarth-Bottermann, Christian von Fintel, Jacob Patrick, Thomas Wimbush II, Hans Brase.
Richard Freudenberg, Nigel Pruitt, Yorman Bartolo, Leon Kratzer, Gytis Masiulis, Aaron Kayser , Joe Rahon, Akeem Vargas, Len Schoormann, Lamont Jones, Matthew McQuaid, Bruno Vrcic, Quantez Robertson, Shaquille Hines, Marco Voller
As per our RL vs FSL Dream11 prediction, RL are the favourites to win this game