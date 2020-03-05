RM Vs ASV Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All EuroLeague Game Details

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne will square off against Real Madrid basket in a Euro League 2019-20 basketball game. Both teams will face each other at the Wizink Center on Thursday night, (Friday, March 6 at 1:30 AM IST). Fans can play the RM vs ASV live game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the RM vs ASV Dream11 prediction, RM vs ASV Dream11 team, RM vs ASV top picks, RM vs ASV match prediction and all other details regarding the RM vs ASV live game.

Also Read: Steph Curry Return Date Announced As Warriors Star Set To Face Toronto Raptors

RM vs ASV Dream11 prediction: RM vs ASV Dream11 team and preview

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne and Real Madrid have faced each other in the tournament earlier as well. It was Real Madrid who emerged victorious by an 87-77 margin back then. ASVEL, clinging to playoff hopes, and the game against the mighty Real Madrid side could make or break their season. ASVEL won their last game against Valencia which broke a three-game slide. Victory against Madrid will keep their chances alive.

Also Read: ZEN Vs ZAL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All EuroLeague Game Details

Meanwhile, Real Madrid has already qualified for the next stage of the tournament. They are second on the table with 21-6 record and will look to carry on their winning momentum in their match against ASVEL.

Also Read: Kevin Durant Claims His Warriors Team Will NEVER Be Bettered In Future

RM vs ASV Dream11 prediction: RM vs ASV Dream11 squad

RM vs ASV Dream11 prediction: RM vs ASV Dream11 squad: Real Madrid

Fabien Causeur, Anthony Randolph, Rudy Fernandez, Facundo Campazzo, Nicolas Laprovittola, Felipe Reyes, Gabriel Deck, Usman Garuba, Mario Nakic, Jaycee Carroll, Walter Tavares, Sergio Llull, Jordan Mickey, Jeffery Taylor, Salah Mejri

Also Read: Doncic Breaks Mavs' Career Triple-double Record With 22nd

RM vs ASV Dream11 prediction: RM vs ASV Dream11 squad: ASVEL Villeurbanne

Edwin Jackson, Jordan Taylor, Tonye Jekiri, Charles Kahudi, Theo Maledon, Rihards Lomazs, Charles Galliou, Amine Noua, Livio Jean-Charles, Antoine Diot, Ismael Bako, David Lighty, Matthew Strazel, and Adreian Payne.

RM vs ASV Dream11 team: RM vs ASV Dream11 top picks

Here is the RM vs ASV Dream11 team that could bring you the maximum points.

RM vs ASV Dream11 prediction: RM vs ASV match prediction

Real Madrid are the favourites to win the game as per our RM vs ASV match prediction.

Note: The RM vs ASV Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and the RM vs ASV Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.