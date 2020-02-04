Union Budget
RM Vs KB Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Basketball News

RM vs KB Dream11: Real Madrid and Kirolbet Baskonia will face off in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 game. Both teams will face off at WiZink Center.

Written By Suraj Alva | Mumbai | Updated On:
rm vs kb dream11

Real Madrid and Kirolbet Baskonia will face off in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 game. Both the teams will play at the WiZink Center on Wednesday, February 5 at 1:30 AM IST. You can play the RM vs KB match on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the RM vs KB Dream11 predictions and squad details.

RM vs KB Dream11 preview 

Real Madrid currently occupy the fourth position in the league standings. In a total of 22 matches played so far, RM has succeeded in 16 matches. They have also been defeated in 6 matches. In their recent match against Maccabi Tel Aviv, they went on to win the game by a margin of 81-77. Victory over Kirolbet Baskonia will help Valencia to climb up the points table.

Kirolbet Baskonia, on the other hand, currently occupy the 14th place on the points table. In a total of 22 matches, KB has won 8 matches and faced 14 defeats. They played their last game against Olympiacos. They lost the game 70-80. KB will look to win the game in order to move up in the points table.

RM vs KB Dream11 squad

RM vs KB Dream11: Real Madrid 

Anthony Randolph, Gabriel Deck, Edy Tavares, Facundo Campazzo, Fabien Causeur, Sergio Llull, Jeffrey Taylor, Rudy Fernandez, Trey Thompkins, Jordan Mickey, Jaycee Carroll

RM vs KB Dream11: Kirolbet Baskonia

Shavon Shields, Tornike Shengelia, Michael Eric, Sergi Garcia, Nik Stauskas, Semaj Christon, Matt Janning, Achille Polonara, Youssoupha Fall, Ilimane Diop

RM vs KB Dream11 team

RM vs KB Dream11 prediction

Real Madrid are favourites to win the game.

Note: The RM vs KB Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Published:
COMMENT
