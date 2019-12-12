RM Vs OLY Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Real Madrid will go head to head against Olympiacos Piraeus in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Regular Season 2019-2020 at Wizink Centre on Friday, December 13, 2019. The game is scheduled to start by 1:30 AM. Real Madrid are placed on the 3rd position in the league standings with 18 points. They have registered 9 wins and 3 defeats in the 12 games they have played so far. On the other hand, the Olympiacos Piraeus team are placed on the 9th position with 10 points. They have registered 5 wins and 7 defeats in 12 games.

RM vs OLY Dream11 top picks and previous games

In their previous clash, Real Madrid won 86-71 against Zenit Petersburg. Meanwhile, Olympiacos Piraeus had their last game against Panathinaikos team. In that match, they did not play well and the opponent team won the match 99-93. The key players in the Real Madrid side are Randolph A, Causeur F, and Thompkins T. The key players in the Olympiacos Piraeus are Spanoulis V, Paul B, and Milutinov N.

RM vs OLY squads

Real Madrid: Fabien Causeur, Anthony Randolph, Rudy Fernandez, Facundo Campazzo, Nicolas Laprovittola, Felipe Reyes, Gabriel Deck, Usman Garuba, Mario Nakic, Jaycee Carroll, Walter Tavares, Sergio Llull, Jordan Mickey, Jeffery Taylor, Salah Mejri, G Deck

Olympiacos Piraeus: Kevin Xavie Punter, Wade Baldwin iv, Brandon Paul, Antonios Koniaris, Vassilis Spanoulis, Will Cherry, Nikola Milutinov, Sasha Vezenkov, Georgios Printezis, Kostas Papanikolaou, Mindaugas Kuzminskas, Aleksej Pokusevski, Augustine Rubit, Ethan Happ

RM vs OLY Dream11 team and prediction

Point Guard: Facundo Campazzo

Shooting Guard: Brandon Paul, Jaycee Carroll, Rudy Fernandez

Small forward: G Deck

Power forward: Georgios Printezis (Captain), Jordan Mickey (Vice-Captain)

Centre: Nikola Milutinov

Real Madrid start as favourites to win the game.

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.

