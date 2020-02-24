RM Vs PAN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Euro League Match Details

Real Madrid find themselves in a comfortable position in the ongoing Turkish Airlines Euro League. The Spanish club occupy the second position in the league table after playing 25 matches this season. Real Madrid host Panathinaikos OPAP Athens on Monday. Panathinaikos are sixth in the league and will hope to pull off a win in order to move higher up the standings table. You can play the RM vs PAN Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the RM vs PAN Dream11 prediction and squad details.
Also Read | Shaquille O’Neal releases new freestyle rap in honour of late Kobe Bryant; watch video
⚡ ¡DÍA DE PARTIDO! IT'S GAME DAY!— Real Madrid Basket (@RMBaloncesto) February 24, 2020
🏆 @EuroLeague
📆 Jornada 26
🆚 @paobcgr
🕰 21:00
📺 DAZN
🏀 #HalaMadrid | @Betfair_ES pic.twitter.com/WvIlp4qs7t
Also Read | PAN vs BAR Dream11 Euro League prediction, top picks, schedule and all game details
Fabien Causeur, Anthony Randolph, Rudy Fernandez, Facundo Campazzo, Nicolas Laprovittola, Felipe Reyes, Gabriel Deck, Usman Garuba, Mario Nakic, Jaycee Carroll, Walter Tavares, Sergio Llull, Jordan Mickey, Jeffery Taylor, Salah Mejri
Deshaun Thomas, Tyrese Rice, Georgios Papagiannis, Pioannis Apapetrou, Nikos Pappas, Ian Vougioukas, Konstantinos Papadakis, Wesley Johnson, Rion Brown, Jimmer Fredette, Nick Calathes, Jacob Wiley, Konstantinos Mitoglou, Benjamin Bentil
Also Read | ZEN vs BER Euro League Dream11 prediction, top picks, team news and schedule
Date: Monday, February 24 (Tuesday, February 25, 2020)
Kick-Off: 1:30 AM IST
Venue: WiZink Center
Also Read | Kawhi Leonard shares BANTER Kobe Bryant story after winning NBA All-Star MVP
Point-guards: Nicolas Laprovittola
Shooting-guards: Jimmer Fredette (SP)
Small-forwards: Mario Nakic, Rion Brown
Power-forwards: Konstantinos Papadakis, Felipe Reyes
Centre: Anthony Randolph
Real Madrid start as favourites to win against Panathinaikos OPAP Athens in their Euro League clash.