RM Vs PAN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Euro League Match Details

Real Madrid find themselves in a comfortable position in the ongoing Turkish Airlines Euro League. The Spanish club occupy the second position in the league table after playing 25 matches this season. Real Madrid host Panathinaikos OPAP Athens on Monday. Panathinaikos are sixth in the league and will hope to pull off a win in order to move higher up the standings table. You can play the RM vs PAN Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the RM vs PAN Dream11 prediction and squad details.

Real Madrid gear up to face-off against Panathinaikos

RM vs PAN Dream11 prediction (Euro League)

RM vs PAN Dream11 prediction - Real Madrid squad

Fabien Causeur, Anthony Randolph, Rudy Fernandez, Facundo Campazzo, Nicolas Laprovittola, Felipe Reyes, Gabriel Deck, Usman Garuba, Mario Nakic, Jaycee Carroll, Walter Tavares, Sergio Llull, Jordan Mickey, Jeffery Taylor, Salah Mejri

RM vs PAN Dream11 prediction - Panathinaikos OPAP Athens squad

Deshaun Thomas, Tyrese Rice, Georgios Papagiannis, Pioannis Apapetrou, Nikos Pappas, Ian Vougioukas, Konstantinos Papadakis, Wesley Johnson, Rion Brown, Jimmer Fredette, Nick Calathes, Jacob Wiley, Konstantinos Mitoglou, Benjamin Bentil

RM vs PAN Dream11 match schedule

Date: Monday, February 24 (Tuesday, February 25, 2020)

Kick-Off: 1:30 AM IST

Venue: WiZink Center

RM vs PAN Dream11 top picks

Point-guards: Nicolas Laprovittola

Shooting-guards: Jimmer Fredette (SP)

Small-forwards: Mario Nakic, Rion Brown

Power-forwards: Konstantinos Papadakis, Felipe Reyes

Centre: Anthony Randolph

RM vs PAN Dream11 prediction

Real Madrid start as favourites to win against Panathinaikos OPAP Athens in their Euro League clash.

Note: Please keep in mind that the RM vs PAN Dream11 team predictions are made with our own analysis. The RM vs PAN Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results in your games.

