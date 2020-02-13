RM Vs RBB Dream11 Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Game Details

Real Madrid will face Bilbao Basket in a Copa del Rey quarter-final encounter at Palacio de Deportes José María Martín Carpena on February 13, 2020 (February 14, 2:00 AM IST). Real Madrid are currently second in Liga ACB and are trailing Barcelona by just a single game. Real Madrid also participate in the Euro League this season.

Real Madrid are riding high on momentum this season. They have managed to clinch five of their last six games in all competitions. Real Madrid will be the favourites in the clash against Bilbao Basket. However, Bilbao Basket are also in good form this season. They won't let Real Madrid dominate them easily. Bilbao Basket emerged victorious against Real Madrid in their last clash.

RM vs RBB Dream11 Prediction: Match details

Teams: Real Madrid and Bilbao Basket Venue: Palacio de Deportes José María Martín Carpena Match Timing: February 14 at 02:00 AM

RM vs RBB Dream11 Prediction

RM vs RBB Dream11 predicted line-ups

Real Madrid: Gabriel Deck, Anthony Randolph, Edy Tavares, Jaycee Carroll, Facundo Campazzo

Bilbao Basket: Emir Sulejmanovic, Rafa Martinez, Ondrej Balvin, Axel Bouteille, Thomas Schreiner

RM vs RBB Dream11: Real Madrid Full Squad

Sergio Llull, Jordan Mickey, Fabien Causeur, Felipe Reyes, Nico Laprovittola, Usman Garuba, Gabriel Deck, Anthony Randolph, Edy Tavares, Jaycee Carroll, Facundo Campazzo

RM vs RBB Dream11: Bilbao Basket Full Squad

Emir Sulejmanovic, Rafa Martinez, Ondrej Balvin, Axel Bouteille, Thomas Schreiner, Arnoldas Kulboka, Ben Lammers, Jonathan Rousselle, Sergio Rodriguez Febles, Tomeu Rigo, Tyler Haws

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.